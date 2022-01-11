Searches for Gap Hoodies Skyrocket Following Kanye West’s ‘Heaven and Hell’ Music Video

Kanye West’s influence on fashion is continuing with his latest music video.

West, who now goes by Ye, released the music video for “Heaven and Hell” from his 2021 album “Donda” on Monday where a series of masked figures are wearing the black Yeezy Gap hoodie, which is the second product released as part of the musician’s collaboration with Gap.

Following the video’s release, searches for Gap hoodies have skyrocketed. According to Love the Sales, a fashion e-commerce aggregator, searches for “Gap hoodies” have increased by 287 percent in the hours since the music video was released. Additionally, searches for “black Gap hoodies” increased by 61 percent.

The Yeezy Gap hoodie comes in black and blue and is made of a 100 percent cotton double layer. It launched in late September and takes four to eight weeks to ship. The product was launched after the first Yeezy Gap product, which was a $200 round puffer jacket that released in June.

The Yeezy Gap hoodie featured in the “Heaven and Hell” music video. courtesy shot.

According to Gap, the Yeezy Gap hoodie resulted in the most sales in a single day for Gap in its 52-year history, with 70 percent of customers new to the brand.

Love the Sales also found that West’s music video influenced searches for Gap and Yeezy. The data aggregator found that searches for “Gap products” increased by 18 percent, while searches for “Yeezy products” increased by 17 percent following the video’s release.

Yeezy Gap was one of the biggest fashion collaborations to debut in 2021. The collaboration is continuing into the new year, with the news on Jan. 7 that West and his close collaborator, Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia, are teaming for a collaboration for Yeezy Gap. The collaboration is called Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga and will debut in June with a second drop slated for later in the year.

