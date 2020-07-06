Kanye West has filed yet another fashion trademark application.

The rapper and fashion designer, who made headlines on July 4 when he announced his 2020 presidential run, has filed a trademark request for “West Day Ever” on June 26, according to a filing at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

The trademark was filed for a lengthy list of apparel items, including T-shirts, polo shirts, cardigans, jerseys, dress shirts, jeans, cropped tops, hoodies, dresses, tracksuits, sweaters, swimwear, beanies, caps, underwear and shoes, among others.

West used the term “West Day Ever” also on June 26 when he tweeted out the news that his Yeezy apparel line is creating a collection with Gap. The Gap collection will include a line of basics for men, women and kids at “accessible price points” and will be designed under West’s creative direction. Mowalola Ogunlesi was named the design director of the collection.

West’s “West Day Ever” apparel trademark comes after he filed an additional trademark under his Yeezy label for an assortment of beauty products across skin care, makeup, fragrance and personal care on June 2. West’s Yeezy label was valued at $2.9 billion in April.

