Kanye West is looking to expand his Yeezy empire into the beauty category.

The rapper and fashion designer filed a trademark application on June 2 for an assortment of skin-care, makeup, fragrance and personal-care products under his Yeezy label, according to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

West’s intellectual property company, Mascotte Holdings Inc., filed the trademark request for makeup products such as foundation, mascara, lipstick and body glitter and skin-care products like face cream, exfoliants, face masks and body wash, among others. The trademark application also covers personal-care products, such as deodorant and toothpaste, hair-care products and home items, like scented room sprays, scented stones, potpourri and aromatherapy pillows.

If West goes forward with his trademark application, the move will be the latest venture in the beauty space for the Kardashian-Jenner-West family following the highly successful businesses of his wife Kim Kardashian West’s KKW Beauty, which is reportedly in talks with Coty. Inc. for a “possible collaboration,” and his sister-in-law Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics, which sold a 51 percent stake in the business to Coty for $600 million in November.

On its own, West’s Yeezy label has become one of the most successful celebrity-backed fashion brands, with Forbes estimating it generated $1.5 billion in sales last year.

While this will be his first solo venture in the beauty industry, West embarked on a fragrance deal with Parlux Fragrances Inc. in 2009.

West had previously looked to grow his fashion empire last July with a trademark application for “Sunday Service,” named after his weekly gospel concerts, to create a new fashion brand. The trademark application was denied last October because the phrase had already been trademarked five years earlier. West has since amended the application and is waiting on approval.

