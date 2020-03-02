Kanye West is taking part in Paris Fashion Week. Fresh off hosting a Sunday Service event in the French capital, the rapper and fashion designer plans to showcase his newest Yeezy designs.

The Yeezy Season 8 fashion show is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. local time/3:30 p.m. EST Monday — with a live-stream available on Yeezy.com.

“Here is a little piece of our home in Cody Wyoming,” it says.

In the lead-up to the presentation, check out footage below of West and his Sunday Service choir performing the song “Selah” from his 2019 gospel album, “Jesus Is King,” over the weekend.

Read more from WWD:

Jordan Jumps Over Yeezy in 2019

Kanye West Is Getting a Warm Welcome In Wyoming

Kanye West Talks Virgil Abloh, Adidas, and Running for President in 2024

WATCH: Kanye West’s Speech at Fashion Group International’s Awards Ceremony