Kanye West Debuts Latest Yeezy Gap Drop in ‘Life of the Party’ Music Video

Kanye West is continuing his partnership with Gap and Balenciaga with a new music video and commercial.

The Grammy-winning musician debuted his latest Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga drop Sunday night in a music video for “Life of the Party” from his recent “Donda” album, as well as the first TV commercial for the fashion partnership, which aired on Fox.

The music video incorporates family and childhood photos of West, which are reimagined to show his younger self singing the lyrics. West and his family members are also reimagined to be wearing the pieces from the upcoming Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collection.

The new drop includes pieces similar to previous launches from the collaboration, including black jackets and hoodies and denim pieces. The new Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collection will be available for purchase starting May 25 at 9 a.m. EST on the Yeezy Gap website, as well as at Balenciaga’s online partners Farfetch, Mytheresa and LuisaViaRoma.

West’s partnership with Gap was one of the biggest fashion collaborations of 2021, with news of the collaboration causing Gap’s stock to increase by nearly 19 percent to $12.07 in a day. The musician and retailer then took the collaboration a step further this January by announcing Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga, which tapped West’s close collaborator and Balenciaga creative director Demna for separate collections under Gap.

West and Demna released their first Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga collection in February, which included denim jackets, jeans, logo T-shirts and hoodies, among other pieces.

Watch West’s “Life of the Party” music video here:

