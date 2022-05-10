Kappa Announces Official Partnership With U.S. Ski, Freeski and Snowboard Teams

SUIT UP: Kappa, the Italian sportswear and accessories brand, has unveiled a multiyear sponsorship deal with the U.S. ski, freeski and snowboard teams. Kappa will become the official partner, marking an important step since it is the first time that a brand of outerwear and racing suits will appear on the uniforms of all three U.S. Ski & Snowboard national teams.

Indeed, this year Volcom became the official outfitter of the U.S snowboard team for the 2022 edition of the Winter Games in Beijing, while Spyder dressed the U.S. Ski team during the World Cup circuit in 2019.

Lorenzo Boglione, vice president of BasicNet, the company that owns Kappa, said: “It is an honor for us to enter into a long-term partnership with the U.S. Ski & Snowboard team, for Kappa this is an important occasion and a fantastic return to sponsorship of a U.S. national federation, as was the case with USA track and field from 1982 to 1988. We are really proud to dress these incredible athletes. It will be formidable to be together at the Milan-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.”

The partnership is set to start from the 2022-2023 season and Kappa will continue to be the U.S. Ski and Snowboard teams’ official outfitter also in 2026 for the Winter Olympics, held in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, and at the Winter Games in 2030. The Italian sportswear brand will be providing technical suits to the American national team in all domestic competitions and during the FIS World Cup events.

“The opportunity to have a single supplier of outerwear for all our teams will allow us to optimize every aspect of this partnership, making the most of its potential. Furthermore, the Kappa Research & Development center will offer important technical advantages to our athletes as they focus on the next season, on the 2026 Winter Olympics and subsequent years,” said Sophie Goldschmidt, president and chief executive officer of the U.S. Ski & Snowboard federation.

Kappa was founded in Turin in 1967 and is known for its Kombat jersey and the signature logo of the “Omini di Kappa,” which appears today on the uniforms of the best football clubs’ players, Formula 1 drivers and is worn by athletes all over the world.