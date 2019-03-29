Kappa is embracing its Italian soccer heritage with today’s launch of the Kappa Kalcio collection. The performance soccer collection — soccer in Italian is “calcio” — has been given a streetwear twist with oversize logos emblazoned on the pieces in fluorescent colors. The collection includes a track jacket and pants, T-shirts, shorts and a tank as well as soccer accessories including high socks and even a soccer ball. Prices range from $22 to $109.

The collection will be sold on the Kappa web site as well as at its global retail partner, Sneakersnstuff’s shops in New York, Los Angeles, Stockholm, London, Paris and Berlin.

In announcing the collection last year, Lorenzo Boglione, vice president of sales at Basic Net, which owns Kappa, said: “We have a very strong momentum right now and we want to express the history of the brand and mix that with a fashion trend. It’s important to show the bedrock of the brand and celebrate that in a modern way.”