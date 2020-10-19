ON TRACK: Italian sportswear brand Kappa has partnered with Los Angeles-based premium ath-leisure label Shadow Hill.

The two companies will unveil a 13-piece capsule collection for fall 2020 on Oct. 23. The lineup comprises both unisex nylon jackets and cargo pants as well as women’s leggings, biker shorts, cropped hoodies, French terry sweatsuits and Kappa’s signature tracksuits.

All styles will be available in black, white, neon green and red.

Jake Andrews, president of Shadow Hill, touted Kappa’s expertise and heritage. “When we began this project, our ambition was to build a collection that authentically merged street style with the culture of Italian sportswear. We’re so proud to now see that vision brought to life.”

The collection will be available for purchase on Kappa.com and ShadowHillUSA.com and prices range from $40 to $175.

To support the launch of the collection, Kappa and Shadow Hill tapped photographer Aidan Cullen, whose clients include Drake and Halsey, to shoot the official campaign. Photographed at the Goldstein residence in Beverly Hills, the campaign features a cast including Jocelyn Chew, Carmella Rose and Baskin Champion.

Founded in Turin, Italy, in 1967, Kappa is owned and operated by BasicNet SpA.

BasicNet was founded in 1994 by entrepreneur Marco Boglione, and has been listed on the Milan Stock Exchange since 1999. It is a fashion marketplace that controls a range of labels in addition to Kappa, such as K-Way, Superga and Sebago, among others.