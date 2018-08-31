Kara Ross is temporarily switching mediums — making the jump from jewelry to film.

The entrepreneur’s charitable organization, Unleashed, will release a documentary series called #ConnectingThread, set to premiere online on Oct. 11.

The docuseries focuses on female artisans worldwide and is directed by a handful of Oscar-nominated or Oscar-winning female directors including Amy Berg, Chris Hegedus and Lucy Walker. Its premise is directly tied to Unleashed’s mission, which aims to support female artisans on a global scale. The three-part series was filmed in locations as diverse as India and New York City.

Ross said of the series in a statement: “#ConnectingThread has been a project of creative collaboration. After years of running my jewelry business, it’s been a joyful journey into something new and exciting that helps support female artisans and entrepreneurs. I love discovering these stories, connecting with our subjects, working with such talented directors, and the entire film/production process.”

The series will be available for viewing through Refinery 29.