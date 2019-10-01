The Kardashian-Jenners are adding another fashion brand to their extensive portfolio.

On Sunday, Kris Jenner revealed on Instagram the launch of Kardashian Kloset, a new online store where customers can shop directly from the Kardashian-Jenner family’s designer closets. The site is slated to launch on Friday.

“For the first time you’ll be able to shop items directly from our closets,” Jenner wrote in her Instagram post — which showed an illustration of a street sign with signs for designer brands such as Chanel, Dior, Louis Vuitton and Gucci — prompting her followers to go to the site’s Instagram account for more launch details.

The Kardashian Kloset Instagram account offers little information on what the online store will look like or its business model (perhaps there will be a charitable component?), but photos of two items for sale are already posted, including a blue Kith x MISBHV matching set worn by Kylie Jenner and a Gucci Sylvie leather super mini bag belonging to Jenner.

This isn’t the first time the Kardashians have sold pieces from their closet. Kim Kardashian, for one, has partnered with a number of charities — including the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and the Buried Alive Project — to sell her clothing on eBay to benefit the causes. In the late Aughts, Kardashian also used to help sell her famous friends’ clothing on eBay, even appearing in an episode of reality TV show, “The Simple Life,” where she was seen cleaning out Paris Hilton’s closet.

This post will be updated as more information on Kardashian Kloset is released.

Read more on the Kardashians here:

Why Kim Kardashian Renamed Her Shapewear Brand

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Team Up for Fragrance

Kylie Cosmetics Launches Balmain Makeup Collection

WATCH: How Paris Hilton Became a Brand Powerhouse