Kardashian Kloset is getting into brick-and-mortar.

The Kardashian-Jenner resale site is opening its first retail location in Las Vegas at the strip’s new Resort World Hotel. The location will open on June 24, the same date as the hotel’s opening.

“Las Vegas is an international destination,” said Cynthia Bussey, the co-owner of the site and Kris Jenner’s cousin. “And this will allow our customers and fans from all over the world to experience first-hand Kardashian Kloset in person.”

The location will offer apparel and accessories items from the Kardashian-Jenner family’s closets that are already available on the e-commerce site, with new pieces added weekly. The Kardashian-Jenner family also has plans to expand their offerings beyond fashion once the store is open.

Kardashian Kloset launched in October 2019 and has quickly gained a loyal customer base, spurring a trend on YouTube of influencers posting unboxing videos with their Kardashian Kloset hauls and presenting side-by-side photos of themselves with the Kardashian-Jenner family member wearing the same look.

Since launch, Kardashian Kloset has had a 40.3 percent repeat customer rate and has sold nearly 9,000 pieces. The site’s success can be attributed to the Kardashian-Jenner family and their social media influence. According to the company, an Instagram Story post from Kylie Jenner last month about Kardashian Kloset drove over 250,000 people to the site and increased sales by 400 percent that weekend.

“Everyone is obsessed in some way, shape or form with the Kardashians,” Bussey said. “With what they do, with what they wear, where they go, and they follow them. I think that’s been the success of [Kardashian Kloset] because there is an obsession out there.”

Kardashian Kloset is broken up into “collections” from each Kardashian-Jenner family member. The site first launched with three collections from Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, and now offers collections from all sisters and sections for kids and men’s offerings from an array of designer labels.

The e-commerce site is curated by Bussey and the Kardashian-Jenner family, who offers up pieces they no longer want to keep and others that were requested by customers.

“Kris has always said that she’ll wear something on [“Keeping Up With the Kardashians”] and people see it and I get lots of emails going, “can you let me know when Kris’ Diane von Furstenberg green dress with the fringe she wore in St. Tropez with Dee Hilfiger is up?’” Bussey said. “We get a lot of requests.”

Bussey also stated that the family tries to make sure they don’t post anything on Kardashian Kloset that was gifted to them, but that sometimes pieces “slipped through the cracks” as a mistake.

In June 2020, designer Christian Cowan called out the Kardashian-Jenner family for posting one of his dresses on the e-commerce site — in Khloé Kardashian’s collection — for $1,300 that he claimed was a runway sample. The dress was later removed from the web site.

Prices on Kardashian Kloset go for as low as $25 for athleisure offerings, like New York Mets-branded sweat shorts in Kim Kardashian’s collection, and as high as $55,000 for a rare Hermès Birkin bag from Kylie Jenner’s collection. While each Kardashian-Jenner family member and Bussey donate to a range of charities on their own, the Kardashian Kloset site does not have a charitable component.

This is the family’s first storefront for Kardashian Kloset, however, it’s not their first venture into brick-and-mortar. The Kardashian sisters famously ran their fashion boutique Dash in the early Aughts, which was regularly featured in their reality TV show. The brand had locations in Los Angeles, Miami, New York City and Southhampton, N.Y., but all have since been closed.

Kylie Jenner has also gotten into retail with her Kylie Cosmetics brand, hosting pop-up stores in L.A., New York and San Francisco over the last few years.

More details on the Kardashian Kloset Las Vegas store are expected to be revealed closer to the opening date on the e-commerce site.

