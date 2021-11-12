×
Model and Singer Karen Elson Signs With CAA

CAA Fashion also represents models Claudia Schiffer, Heidi Klum, as well as daughter Leni Klum.

Karen Elson
Karen Elson Courtesy of Moschino

CAA Fashion has added Karen Elson to its roster, representing her in all areas.

The English model, born in Oldham, notably graced the cover of Italian Vogue at the age of 18, launching her career. She has been on more than 100 magazine covers since, becoming a familiar figure in the fashion industry for more than two decades.

On the catwalk, the 42-year-old has walked in shows for brands including Alexander McQueen, Chanel, Valentino and Gucci. She’s been in a number of fashion campaigns for the likes of Tom Ford, Yves Saint Laurent, Jean Paul Gaultier, Louis Vuitton, Versace and Christian Dior. Currently, she’s the face of Moschino resort 2022.

A singer-songwriter, she’s released two albums, “The Ghost Who Walks” and “Double Roses,” and last year, she dropped her first EP, “Radio Redhead, Vol. 1.” Elson is expected to come out with a third record; her latest single, “Lightning Strikes,” was cowritten and produced by Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk.

Among her other endeavors, Elson has authored a book, “The Red Flame,” recounting her life and career. It was published by Rizzoli in October 2020.

Elson continues to be repped by attorney Elizabeth Gregory at Mark Music & Media Law, P.C. and publicist Bianca Bianconi at 42West.

CAA, which continues to grow its fashion division, has signed talent across fields in the industry, including models Claudia Schiffer, Heidi Klum (as well as daughter Leni Klum), fashion designers Prabal Gurung, Kerby Jean-Raymond and photographers Annie Leibovitz, Mario Sorrenti and Nick Knight.

ad