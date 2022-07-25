Karen Gillan Dons Green Checkered Oscar de la Renta Outfit for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Press at Comic-Con 2022

Karen Gillan had a standout fashion moment at 2022 Comic-Con in San Diego, California.

While doing the press panel for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” over the weekend, the actress wore a checkered green-and-white look by Oscar de la Renta from its fall 2022 collection, which featured a crop top and matching miniskirt complete with a coat. She paired it with white leather knee-high boots.

She wore her red hair down in loose curls and kept her makeup simple with a bold cat eye.

Karen Gillan in Oscar de la Renta for the Marvel Studios’ Live-Action presentation at San Diego Comic-Con. Getty Images for Disney

She is usually styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray, who also works with Florence Pugh, Simone Ashley and Gemma Chan.

Gillan joined the cast of the “Guardians of the Galaxy” movie to discuss more about the upcoming third volume, which she stars in as Nebula. Other cast members present include Chris Pratt, Maria Bakalova, Sean Gunn, Pom Klementieff and Will Poulter. Its director James Gunn also sat down with the cast.

Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper did not attend this year’s event.

James Gunn, Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Will Poulter, and Maria Bakalova speak onstage during the Marvel Studios panel in Hall H. at the 2022 Comic-Con International held at the San Diego Convention Center. Michael Buckner for Variety

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” is scheduled for release on May 5 as phase five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

For the premiere of “Thor: Love and Thunder” in Los Angeles last month, Gillan also wore a look by Oscar de la Renta, wearing a floral appliqué minidress from the label’s resort 2023 collection.