Karen Katz Joins Rokt’s Board

Karen Katz, former interim chief executive officer of Intermix and former president and CEO of Neiman Marcus Group, has joined the board of Rokt, an e-commerce technology company using machine learning to try to make transactions more relevant to each shopper.

Rokt, which is preparing for an initial public offering, has also named Nathaniel Katz as chief financial officer. Nathaniel Katz, who is unrelated to Karen Katz, is a strategic finance leader who brings to Rokt 20 years of experience at public and private technology companies, covering strategic planning, IPO execution, mergers and acquisitions and scaling teams and systems for rapid growth. Earlier he worked as senior vice president of finance and cybersecurity at software company Datto, where he led the finance and IT functions and drove the company’s successful IPO process in 2020.

Rokt aims to enable companies to tap additional revenues, acquire customers at scale and deepen relationships with their existing ones by using machine learning to present highly relevant messages and offers to each shopper within an e-commerce transaction, when they are most likely to convert.

“Karen has unparalleled expertise and leadership experience building best-of-breed customer experiences, loyalty and financial success with industry-leading brands,” said Bruce Buchanan, CEO of Rokt. “We’re extremely pleased to welcome her to the Rokt board of directors and to leverage her customer-centric insights and deep e-commerce experience as we continue to accelerate Rokt’s growth.”

Karen Katz said she’s excited “to work with such a phenomenal leadership team to support the company’s growth as it continues to drive real returns for e-commerce businesses across verticals.”

Katz serves on the boards of three public companies: Humana Healthcare, Under Armour and The RealReal. She also serves on several private equity-backed consumer company boards. She stepped down earlier this month as interim CEO of Intermix, which is said to be experiencing financial troubles, but remains on the board.

Rokt’s machine-learning technology has powered more than 5 billion transactions globally for more than 2,500 of the world’s leading companies, including Uber, Live Nation, Fanatics and Lands’ End.