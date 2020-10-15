This month, Canadian lingerie and loungewear eponymous brand Mary Young teamed with director and actor Karena Evans to debut a three-piece exclusive capsule collection. Aimed at empowering confident and unique women, Young, chief executive officer and designer, and Evans created the offerings with versatility, comfort and expression in mind.

“We knew as a Canadian brand we needed to have a strong, Canadian woman, like Karena, to work with,” Young explained, “She’s not only inspiring as a Canadian woman-of-color in a male-dominated industry, but she is truly an example of what one can really achieve as a trailblazer.”

The clothing collaboration marks a first for both Young, who founded the brand in 2014, and Evans, a Toronto native who has worked with the likes of Drake, SZA, Coldplay and more.

“I’m deeply connected to everything Mary Young stands for — both the brand and the woman behind it. As a Canadian brand that genuinely inspires self-love and acceptance through intimates and body inclusivity, it was such an easy choice for me,” Young explained. “Through my work and the stories I seek to tell, my intention is to build a bridge for people to feel seen, understood and represented. Being able to take that same thinking and feeling and apply it to create a collection in collaboration with Mary Young was a seamless process because our values and passions aligned so naturally.”

The collection includes three silhouettes composed of bamboo rayon and Oeko-Tex certified elastane — a longline bra, asymmetrical tank and lounge short — in three colorways — moss, fudge and black — with contrast white stitching. Ranging in price from $65 to $75, the collection is available now on the brand’s e-commerce.