Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema Accepts Men’s Player of the Year at UEFA Awards in Fendi Suit

Karim Benzema made a fashion statement during his appearance at the 2022 UEFA Awards.

The French football player, who is a striker for Real Madrid, accepted the award for Men’s Player of the Year at the ceremony, which was held in Istanbul.

For the occasion, Benzema wore a single-breasted suit by Fendi made of black pinstriped cotton with matching FF micro details from the label’s men’s fall 2022 collection.

The striker, who is regarded as one of the best of his generation, has been playing for the Spanish professional football club since 2009. He also represents France’s national men’s team, playing alongside stars such as Kylian Mbappé and Antoine Griezmann since 2007.

Benzema is the second-highest goalscorer, second only to Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, and all-time top assist provider for Real Madrid.

Real Madrid’s French forward Karim Benzema holds his men’s best player of the year award for the 2021-22 season on stage during the awarding ceremony of the UEFA Champions League football tournament in Istanbul on Aug. 25. OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images

The football club’s head coach, Carlo Ancelotti, also took home the award for Men’s Coach of the Year.

Real Madrid is known as one of the most popular teams worldwide as well as the most valuable, with players such as Luka Modrić, Toni Kroos and Eden Hazard.

The team currently holds the Champions League title, winning their 14th championship for the 2021-22 season.