×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: August 26, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

New Arrivals and Returnees Flock to Provisional Paris Schedule

Business

Ermenegildo Zegna Group Reports 20.8% Growth in First-half Sales

Business

Farfetch Rides the Luxury Market’s Momentum Even in the Era of Uncertainty

Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema Accepts Men’s Player of the Year at UEFA Awards in Fendi Suit

The French footballer plays for Real Madrid and is regarded as one of the best strikers of his generation. 

ISTANBUL, TURKIYE- AUGUST 25: Karim Benzema
Karim Benzema of Real Madrid CF with the UEFA Men's Player of the Year Award on Aug. 25. Lukas Schulze/UEFA via Getty Images

Karim Benzema made a fashion statement during his appearance at the 2022 UEFA Awards. 

The French football player, who is a striker for Real Madrid, accepted the award for Men’s Player of the Year at the ceremony, which was held in Istanbul. 

For the occasion, Benzema wore a single-breasted suit by Fendi made of black pinstriped cotton with matching FF micro details from the label’s men’s fall 2022 collection

The striker, who is regarded as one of the best of his generation, has been playing for the Spanish professional football club since 2009. He also represents France’s national men’s team, playing alongside stars such as Kylian Mbappé and Antoine Griezmann since 2007. 

Related Galleries

Benzema is the second-highest goalscorer, second only to Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, and all-time top assist provider for Real Madrid. 

Real Madrid’s French forward Karim Benzema holds his men’s best player of the year award for the 2021-22 season on stage during the awarding ceremony of the UEFA Champions League football tournament in Istanbul on Aug. 25. OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images

The football club’s head coach, Carlo Ancelotti, also took home the award for Men’s Coach of the Year.

Real Madrid is known as one of the most popular teams worldwide as well as the most valuable, with players such as Luka Modrić, Toni Kroos and Eden Hazard. 

The team currently holds the Champions League title, winning their 14th championship for the 2021-22 season.

Karim Benzema in Fendi for Men’s

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Karim Benzema in Fendi for Men’s

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Karim Benzema in Fendi for Men’s

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Karim Benzema in Fendi for Men’s

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Karim Benzema in Fendi for Men’s

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Karim Benzema in Fendi for Men’s

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Karim Benzema in Fendi for Men’s

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Karim Benzema in Fendi for Men’s

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Karim Benzema in Fendi for Men’s

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Karim Benzema in Fendi for Men’s

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Karim Benzema in Fendi for Men’s

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Karim Benzema in Fendi for Men’s

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Karim Benzema in Fendi for Men’s

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Karim Benzema in Fendi for Men’s

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Karim Benzema in Fendi for Men’s

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Karim Benzema in Fendi for Men’s

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Karim Benzema in Fendi for Men’s

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Karim Benzema in Fendi for Men’s

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Karim Benzema in Fendi for Men’s

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Karim Benzema in Fendi for Men’s

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Karim Benzema in Fendi for Men’s

Hot Summer Bags

Karim Benzema in Fendi for Men’s

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Karim Benzema in Fendi for Men’s

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Karim Benzema in Fendi for Men’s

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Karim Benzema in Fendi for Men’s

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Karim Benzema in Fendi for Men’s

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Karim Benzema in Fendi for Men’s

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Karim Benzema in Fendi for Men’s

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Karim Benzema in Fendi for Men’s

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Karim Benzema in Fendi for Men’s

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Karim Benzema in Fendi for Men’s

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Karim Benzema in Fendi for Men’s

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Karim Benzema in Fendi for Men’s

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Karim Benzema in Fendi for Men’s

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Karim Benzema in Fendi for Men’s

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Karim Benzema in Fendi for Men’s

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Karim Benzema in Fendi for Men’s

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Karim Benzema in Fendi for Men’s

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Karim Benzema in Fendi for Men’s

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Karim Benzema in Fendi for Men’s

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Karim Benzema in Fendi for Men’s

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Karim Benzema in Fendi for Men’s

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Karim Benzema in Fendi for Men’s

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Karim Benzema in Fendi for Men’s

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Karim Benzema in Fendi for Men’s

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Karim Benzema in Fendi for Men’s

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Karim Benzema in Fendi for Men’s

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad