MISSION ACCOMPLISHED: A new “Brands With a Mission” gathering highlighting the beauty industry was held in Paris on Tuesday morning at the Paris headquarters of Ohana & Co., the independent investment bank.

Karine Ohana, who runs the bank with her brothers Ariel and Laurent, hosted the meeting in person, while Susan Rockefeller cohosted the event virtually from the United States. Some speakers and attendees tuned in from other countries such as Israel and Italy.

While focusing on the health, luxury and media sectors, Ohana & Co., which also has offices in New York and Los Angeles, has long forged links with socially responsible ventures.

At the conference, a number of entrepreneurs presented their companies — largely with a green theme — and shared strategies. Among them were:

• Sophie Allouche, of Kos Paris, a skin care brand

• Julien Bedel, of Fueguia 1833, a natural fragrance brand

• Candice Colin, of Beautylitic, a Saas platform for the beauty industry

• Julie Exertier, of Exertier, a skin care brand

• Véronique Gabai-Pinsky, of Véronique Gabai, a lifestyle brand including fragrance and face products

• Alexis Robillard, of All Tigers, a makeup brand

• Stéphanie Rosier, of Augustinus Bader, a skin care brand

• Talia Sutra, of Fré, a skin care brand for women who work out

