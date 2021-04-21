INN CROWD: The late Karl Lagerfeld, who was a fan of The Mercer in New York and a regular at the Hassler in Rome, would have been tickled by this project: a licensing partnership with Vanity Group, based in Sydney, Australia, to bring a line of exclusive Karl Lagerfeld hair care and skin care amenities to high-end hotels around the world.

Vanity Group described “resounding interest” from the major hotel and resort operators it approached. Among the first onboard is Hotel X in Brisbane, Australia, and the SO/Singapore.

According to Vanity founder and chief executive officer Paul Tsalikis, “when a guest checks into a hotel, there is nothing better than having a luxury product prominently displayed,” also noting that “amenities are about exceeding guest expectation.”

Two product lines were developed: one based on citrus and vetiver; the other on red berries and sandalwood. Both come in graphic black and white packaging that will surely stand out on marble or porcelain bathroom vanities.

According to Karl Lagerfeld CEO Pier Paolo Righi, “Karl’s vision about hospitality was about creating experiences that would have made people at home.”

The designer also dabbled in residential design and hotel projects. To wit: A 270-room Karl Lagerfeld hotel in Macau is in the works with Sociedade de Jogos de Macau, or SJM, the gaming concessionaire that is also building Palazzo Versace Macau for its resort destination in Cotai.

The Karl Lagerfeld brand also has a long-term licensing pact for fragrance with Inter Parfums SA.

See also: