Beau Monde Turns Out for Karl Lagerfeld Biography Launch

FEELING BOOKISH: A good slice of the Paris social scene filed into the 7L bookstore on Rue de Lille on Tuesday night, where journalist and author William Middleton was signing copies of his new biography of Karl Lagerfeld, titled “Paradise Now.”

Olivier Picasso, Pierre Passebon, Haider Ackermann and Lars Nilsson rubbed shoulders with executives from Chanel and the Karl Lagerfeld house before retiring to Lagerfeld’s famous photo studio tucked in the back for a conversation between the author and Elizabeth Von Guttman, cofounder of System magazine.

Actress Rebecca Hall, wearing a Batsheva dress with a pointy collar, said she’s “putting together a movie that I’m going to direct.” She was mum on details, but her expression suggested it will be world’s apart from the last film she wrapped, the “Godzilla vs. Kong” sequel due out next year.

Nilsson is gearing up for Salone del Mobile, as his projects in home decor multiply. In addition to the fabrics he designs for Stockholm-based interior design company Svenskt Tenn, he also does rugs, lamps and candlesticks with other specialist-makers.

“I started making them during the pandemic,” he said of the candlesticks realized by Connolly, which vaguely resemble shish kebabs, only the elements are oak, bronze, ceramic and some wool. “Each one is unique.”

Opera director Robert Carsen, who conceived the “Karl For Ever” celebration in 2019 following the German designer’s death, is next directing and designing the set for a production of a Handel’s “Ariodante” at Opéra de Paris.

It’s quite a shift from his last project: “Cabaret,” which recently wrapped a successful run at the Lido. It was the first time the 1966 musical was performed in English in the French capital, and was the first musical comedy event at the revamped Lido, once dedicated to cabaret and now to musical comedies.

“It couldn’t play for longer because the entire cast was English,” he said, lamenting that since Brexit, actors can only remain in France for a short period.

Now out from Harpers, Middleton’s 480-page tome delves into Lagerfeld’s key relationships, both personal and professional, and charts his extraordinary fashion career.