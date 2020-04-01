Anyone who follows Sébastien Jondeau on Instagram — and almost 45,000 people do — knows the man trains like a beast, devoted to boxing, off-road cycling, calisthenics and board sports on water and snow.

Soon he will lead an at-home workout class on the social media platforms of Karl Lagerfeld, where he is a brand ambassador. It’s the latest fashion house to unfurl a program of activities and classes designed to entertain and engage audiences quarantined amid the coronavirus pandemic.



Dubbed “Together With Team Karl,” the weekly program kicked off without fanfare last week with a one-hour set by Dutch DJ Chelina Manuhutu, which attracted 2,000 viewers.

Coming up soon will be a drawing class given by Hun Kim, design director of Karl Lagerfeld, and a yoga lesson by another Lagerfeld employee, Alexandra Raoufi.

The events are to be live-streamed through Instagram Stories, and reposted the following day.

Jondeau, who grew up in the Paris suburb of Garges-lès-Gonesse, met Lagerfeld as a 15-year-old working for a family-owned art moving company during his school vacations. He was hired full time in 1997, graduating from bodyguard to personal assistant — and later style-setter — and worked for the designer until his death in February 2019.

As well as appearing in the Lagerfeld campaigns, Jondeau has walked the Chanel catwalk and bared his well-toned bottom for a 2011 photo shoot for Pirelli.