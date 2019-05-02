KARL FOREVER: The Karl Lagerfeld brand will attend the next session of Pitti Uomo with a presentation honoring its late founding designer. That will include a performance by the London-based street artist Endless, and displays of the brand’s spring 2020 collections of men’s wear, women’s wear, footwear, eyewear, denim and beachwear.

“Our presence at Pitti Uomo will be a special moment to kick off a series of global events that celebrate Karl’s legacy and reflect upon his pioneering, cutting-edge and iconic contributions to design,” said Pier Paolo Righi, chief executive officer of Karl Lagerfeld. “Pitti Uomo will also be an exciting platform to showcase our new collections and share the inspiring, immersive World of Karl experience.”

Central to the brand’s display at the international men’s wear trade show in Florence, Italy, will be a 5-by-9-meter installation where Endless paints a portrait of Lagerfeld throughout the fair, running June 11 to 14.

The artist’s portrait of the designer will also be printed on 50 limited-edition T-shirts, which will be available at Pitti Uomo.

Also the couturier at Chanel and the ready-to-wear and fur designer at Fendi, Lagerfeld passed away in February at age 85.