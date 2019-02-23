CLOSING CEREMONY: Karl Lagerfeld was cremated in a private ceremony in Nanterre, in the outskirts of Paris, on Friday, according to local reports.

Virginie Viard, his longtime right-hand woman who has taken over the creative reins at Chanel, was in attendance alongside a number of industry executives and friends of the designer, according to a report in Closer magazine. They included LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton chief Bernard Arnault, Sidney Toledano, Anna Wintour, Princess Caroline of Monaco, Carine Roitfeld and Lagerfeld’s bodyguard, Sébastien Jondeau.

A number of guests, including Inès de La Fressange and model Baptiste Giabiconi, are said to have headed to the Chanel headquarters on Rue Cambon after the ceremony.

The couturier, who died on Tuesday, always made clear that he did not want a public funeral after his own death, telling Numéro magazine in an interview last year that he preferred for his ashes to be scattered near those of his mother Elisabeth and those of his cat Choupette, should she pass away before him.

According to a report in Le Monde, part of his ashes will join those of his longtime partner Jacques de Bascher, who died of AIDS in 1989.

Chanel, in a death notice in French daily newspaper Le Figaro on Thursday, said “a farewell ceremony will take place at a later date.” The house could not be reached for further comment.

Lagerfeld’s final collection for Chanel will be shown in Paris on March 5, in what promises to be a highly emotional occasion.