Legendary fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld died Tuesday morning at the age of 85. With a career spanning 60 years, Lagerfeld’s tenure at Chloé, Fendi, and most notably Chanel helped him establish strong relationships with prominent models, celebrities and other fashion designers. Many have taken to social media to pay their respects to the late designer.

Tributes poured in from many of his muses, past and present, including Cindy Crawford, her daughter Kaia Gerber and Lily-Rose Depp, who serves as the face of Chanel No.5 L’Eau fragrance. Depp posted a photo on Instagram with a heartfelt note on her relationship with Lagerfeld. See below for more.

Read the full Karl Lagerfeld obituary here.

Other fashion designers have taken to Instagram to pay their respects, including Alber Elbaz, Marc Jacobs, Virgil Abloh and Donatella Versace, among others.

Supermodel Claudia Schiffer, a longtime muse of Lagerfeld’s, posted an Instagram photo of herself with the designer in which she wears the finale wedding gown from his Chanel Couture fall 1991 show.

Kim Kardashian also paid her respects to the designer, who she said photographed her first fashion shoot. Kardashian posted an Instagram slideshow with the designer, stating “the world is so much chicer because you existed!”

Scroll through the rest of the tributes here:

