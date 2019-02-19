Legendary fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld died Tuesday morning at the age of 85. With a career spanning 60 years, Lagerfeld’s tenure at Chloé, Fendi, and most notably Chanel helped him establish strong relationships with prominent models, celebrities and other fashion designers. Many have taken to social media to pay their respects to the late designer.
Tributes poured in from many of his muses, past and present, including Cindy Crawford, her daughter Kaia Gerber and Lily-Rose Depp, who serves as the face of Chanel No.5 L’Eau fragrance. Depp posted a photo on Instagram with a heartfelt note on her relationship with Lagerfeld. See below for more.
Read the full Karl Lagerfeld obituary here.
Cher Karl, que dire pour exprimer à quel point vous allez nous manquer. The world will never know another force like you. My heart is so heavy today, but so full of gratitude for all that you have taught and done for me. Your kindness, humour, and loyalty will live on in the hearts of those who knew you and your genius will live on forever. I feel so lucky to have been able to work with you so closely, but even luckier to have known your heart and incredible spirit. I will hold every moment spent with you so dear. Words can’t express how much your belief in me has impacted every aspect of my life; it is a gift I could never thank you enough for. You truly made my dreams come true. Thinking of my Chanel family today and all those who knew and loved Karl ❤️ Karl, on vous aime. Merci, merci, merci. Vous êtes éternel.
Other fashion designers have taken to Instagram to pay their respects, including Alber Elbaz, Marc Jacobs, Virgil Abloh and Donatella Versace, among others.
Supermodel Claudia Schiffer, a longtime muse of Lagerfeld’s, posted an Instagram photo of herself with the designer in which she wears the finale wedding gown from his Chanel Couture fall 1991 show.
Karl was my magic dust, he transformed me from a shy German girl into a supermodel. He taught me about fashion, style and survival in the fashion business. What Warhol was to art, he was to fashion; he is irreplaceable. He is the only person who could make black and white colourful! I will be eternally grateful to him.
Kim Kardashian also paid her respects to the designer, who she said photographed her first fashion shoot. Kardashian posted an Instagram slideshow with the designer, stating “the world is so much chicer because you existed!”
We lost a true legend!!!! You were such an inspiration to the world! You shot my first fashion shoot and I was so nervous to work with such an icon! The world is so much chicer because you existed! I am beyond honored to have met you and had the opportunity to work with you. You are so loved and will be so missed 💔
Scroll through the rest of the tributes here:
this one hurts to write. my dearest Karl, you have taught me things that I am eternally grateful for. I cannot put into words how lucky we all are to have been gifted your vision. your girls love you so much. the world is more beautiful now because of you. thank you for everything, no one will ever compare
My heart is broken, this is the last photo shoot I had with this brilliant, hard working and passionate individual that gave me so much inspiration that so much was possible 🥺💔 You will be missed… como tengo el corazón partido, Gracias por todos los momentos. @karllagerfeld #rip
My husband took this picture in Cannes because Karl hated selfies. What a privilege it was to know this man even a little bit during his extraordinary lifetime. His talent was remarkable, his insight acute, and his work ethic second to none. I will miss him so much. The second photo is from the last time I saw him in NYC after his show. He insisted I sit on his lap. I ❤️you, Karl. @chanelofficial @karllagerfeld #karllagerfeld
This is a truly sad day. To say I knew this gentle man that changed how we all looked at the world, is an honour. My heart goes out to his loved ones and to all that felt his delicate and spectacular touch on an industry that is so crowded with characters. He held his place high above all and his sharp wit and mind blew us all away. A true icon… One that will be missed for many, many years to come and will always be responsible for so much creative genius. Thank you Karl for all the beauty and for seeing the world through those iconic glasses that were truly rose-tinted with a vision that was like no other. You will be very missed… And always loved x
My dearest Karl, Thank you for always encouraging me to be expressive and creative. I will never forget when I first sent you my drawing 6 years ago, and months later on a shoot, you pulled it out of your journal where you’d kept it. You told me I was talented (which, coming from you, might be the biggest compliment) and told me to make more. Every couple seasons since then until now, I’d make a drawing for you, as a gesture of love and gratitude (for what else can I present to a man who has everything?). It amazed me that you gave a girl like me any of your time or recognition, and it showed me what a high-spirited, generous person you were. I knew this day would come at some point, but not this soon…I wish I could have seen you and held your hand one last time. Your energy, charisma and intelligence were unparalleled from the beginning to the end. You and the house of Chanel changed my life and I am forever grateful. I will miss you terribly, adore, respect, and remember you for eternity. My deepest, truest love to you and my Chanel family. Rest In Peace, I Love You. xxxxx #karlforever 💔
It was shot by you 🖤 How one can describe with words losing the person he looks up to and aspires the most, source of inspiration and motivation. A true legend that never played by the rules but also set most of the ones people follow today. A person that put his heart so much into his work that the world fell in love with him for generations. You have been a school for all of us, you will always be present, reminding and defining what fashion is. Has been an honor to meet you. Au revoir à un vrai Monsieur, nous t’aimerons pour toujours.
I don’t think I can fully express in words what Karl meant to me and to so many others in this industry. My heart is broken by the news today – he was an inspirational force behind many moments in my life and I feel truly privileged that I could call him a friend. Goodbye dear Karl 🖤
There will always be a place in my heart for you, my dear Karl. I will never forget your kindness, your generosity and how much we have laughed together..I will truly treasure those moments forever. You have inspired us in so many ways! Thank you, maestro. I love you. ❤️ Mi querido Karl, nunca olvidare el cariño y respeto con el que siempre me has tratado, tu generosidad, tu mente brillante y todo lo que me has hecho reír. Todos los momentos vividos contigo desde el día que te conocí, son un tesoro que se queda guardado en mi corazón para siempre. Gracias por inspirarnos con tu arte durante todos estos años. Gracias maestro. Te quiero mucho.
Cher Karl Cher maître Votre Présence si vibrante, votre profonde gentillesse, l’intérêt et la curiosité que vous aviez pour les gens et le monde m’ont profondément touchée. Ce que vous laissez est Vivant, Lumineux, Eclatant. Le mot Génie vous habillait à la perfection. Merci pour la beauté, l’humour, la poésie, l’authenticité, l’excellence, la passion et l’amour. Merci d’avoir tant donné à la France. Et à l’Art. Je vous souhaite un merveilleux et paisible voyage. Avec tout mon amour. ♥️♥️♥️ Marion Dear Karl Dear maestro Your Being was so vibrante, your profound kindness, your curiosity of the world and humanity touched me so deeply. What you have left is Alive, Luminous and Bright. The world Genius suits you perfectly. Thank you for the beauty, the humor, the poetry, the authenticity, the excellence, the passion and the love. Thank you for giving so much to France. And to Art. I wish you a wonderful and peaceful journey. With all my love.♥️♥️♥️ Marion
