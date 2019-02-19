View Slideshow
Legendary fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld died Tuesday morning at the age of 85. With a career spanning 60 years, Lagerfeld’s tenure at Chloé, Fendi, and most notably Chanel helped him establish strong relationships with prominent models, celebrities and other fashion designers. Many have taken to social media to pay their respects to the late designer.

Tributes poured in from many of his muses, past and present, including Cindy Crawford, her daughter Kaia Gerber and Lily-Rose Depp, who serves as the face of Chanel No.5 L’Eau fragrance. Depp posted a photo on Instagram with a heartfelt note on her relationship with Lagerfeld. See below for more.

Cher Karl, que dire pour exprimer à quel point vous allez nous manquer. The world will never know another force like you. My heart is so heavy today, but so full of gratitude for all that you have taught and done for me. Your kindness, humour, and loyalty will live on in the hearts of those who knew you and your genius will live on forever. I feel so lucky to have been able to work with you so closely, but even luckier to have known your heart and incredible spirit. I will hold every moment spent with you so dear. Words can’t express how much your belief in me has impacted every aspect of my life; it is a gift I could never thank you enough for. You truly made my dreams come true. Thinking of my Chanel family today and all those who knew and loved Karl ❤️ Karl, on vous aime. Merci, merci, merci. Vous êtes éternel.

Other fashion designers have taken to Instagram to pay their respects, including Alber Elbaz, Marc Jacobs, Virgil Abloh and Donatella Versace, among others.

Supermodel Claudia Schiffer, a longtime muse of Lagerfeld’s, posted an Instagram photo of herself with the designer in which she wears the finale wedding gown from his Chanel Couture fall 1991 show.

Kim Kardashian also paid her respects to the designer, who she said photographed her first fashion shoot. Kardashian posted an Instagram slideshow with the designer, stating “the world is so much chicer because you existed!”

Scroll through the rest of the tributes here:

🖤

💔

I treasure the time I had with you. ❤️

My dearest Karl, Thank you for always encouraging me to be expressive and creative. I will never forget when I first sent you my drawing 6 years ago, and months later on a shoot, you pulled it out of your journal where you’d kept it. You told me I was talented (which, coming from you, might be the biggest compliment) and told me to make more. Every couple seasons since then until now, I’d make a drawing for you, as a gesture of love and gratitude (for what else can I present to a man who has everything?). It amazed me that you gave a girl like me any of your time or recognition, and it showed me what a high-spirited, generous person you were. I knew this day would come at some point, but not this soon…I wish I could have seen you and held your hand one last time. Your energy, charisma and intelligence were unparalleled from the beginning to the end. You and the house of Chanel changed my life and I am forever grateful. I will miss you terribly, adore, respect, and remember you for eternity. My deepest, truest love to you and my Chanel family. Rest In Peace, I Love You. xxxxx #karlforever 💔

My heart is broken. Thank you for everything x

FOREVER KARL.

Total respect Rest in Peace

Cher Karl Cher maître Votre Présence si vibrante, votre profonde gentillesse, l’intérêt et la curiosité que vous aviez pour les gens et le monde m’ont profondément touchée. Ce que vous laissez est Vivant, Lumineux, Eclatant. Le mot Génie vous habillait à la perfection. Merci pour la beauté, l’humour, la poésie, l’authenticité, l’excellence, la passion et l’amour. Merci d’avoir tant donné à la France. Et à l’Art. Je vous souhaite un merveilleux et paisible voyage. Avec tout mon amour. ♥️♥️♥️ Marion Dear Karl Dear maestro Your Being was so vibrante, your profound kindness, your curiosity of the world and humanity touched me so deeply. What you have left is Alive, Luminous and Bright. The world Genius suits you perfectly. Thank you for the beauty, the humor, the poetry, the authenticity, the excellence, the passion and the love. Thank you for giving so much to France. And to Art. I wish you a wonderful and peaceful journey. With all my love.♥️♥️♥️ Marion

