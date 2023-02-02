EXCLUSIVE: Karl Lagerfeld Is Collaborating With Disney

DUCK FEAT: Karl Lagerfeld and The Walt Disney Company, marking its centenary this year, have teamed on a capsule collection launching Feb. 23 on Karl.com and at select retailers globally.

It riffs on a hand-colored illustration of Donald Duck that the late designer created in 2004 to honor that beloved character’s 70th anniversary. Lagerfeld dressed Donald just like him: in jeans, a black blazer, high-collared shirt and dark sunglasses.

His message on the sketch, made as Disneyland Paris marked the duck’s 70th birthday, references Lagerfeld’s lucky number: “Dear Donald, seven is a great number — 10 times seven is even better! Happy birthday! Love, Karl.”

A sketch by Karl Lagerfeld from 2004. Courtesy of Karl Lagerfeld

Who knew they grew up together? The Lagerfeld house notes that its founder was born only a few months before Donald Duck made his first appearance on film, cementing his affection for the temperamental bird.

According to Pier Paolo Righi, chief executive officer at Karl Lagerfeld, the rare sketch exemplifies the late German designer’s “imagination and sharp humor — it’s a true collector’s edition piece from our archives.”

Back in 2004, Disneyland Paris quickly sold out a limited-edition series of 3,000 shirts bearing the artwork.

Now the sketch appears in various forms and sizes across the Disney x Karl Lagerfeld collection, which ranges from T-shirts, sweaters and white shirts to jeans, jean jackets, bombers and trenchcoats.

Jewelry and accessories, from tote bags and phone cases to scarves and small leather goods, round out the lighthearted offer.

The house noted that several pieces are made with sustainable materials, including organic cotton and recycled polyester.

Disney has dubbed its milestone “100 Years of Wonder” and the entertainment group is plotting concerts, experiences and more. It also recently collaborated with fashion houses Givenchy and Maison Margiela.