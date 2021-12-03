×
EXCLUSIVE: Karl Lagerfeld Doubles Down on Hot Jewelry Category

The brand has signed a licensing deal with The Jewelry Group.

Karl Lagerfeld jewelry
Looks from the new Karl Lagerfeld Paris jewelry collection. Courtesy

CHAIN GANG: Karl Lagerfeld is doubling down on the jewelry category with two new collections launching early next year with a new partner: The Jewelry Group.

The licensing agreement covers the U.S., Mexico, Canada and Asia, excluding Greater China, Singapore, South Korea, Russia and the Middle East.

A collection branded Karl Lagerfeld will reflect the house’s Parisian, rock-chic spirit via chunky chains, crystal pavé, oversize logos and premium materials such as brass and glass. Retail prices are to range from $60 to $450, with first deliveries expected in March.

Karl Lagerfeld chain jewelry
Chunky chains are a feature of the more upscale Karl Lagerfeld jewelry range. Courtesy

The Karl Lagerfeld Paris jewelry collection will boast a younger spirit, bold color, wider distribution and more affordable positioning. Priced from $22 to $98, it is set to pre-launch online in the U.S. via Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, Amazon and Zappos as well as in Mexico via Liverpool from February. A men’s collection is to be layered on in June.

Pier Paolo Righi, chief executive officer of Karl Lagerfeld, said partnering with “such a proven industry expert” would allow it to “further expand and develop Karl Lagerfeld’s accessory footprint into new geographies.”

The Jewelry Group, based in New York City, markets jewelry under an array of in-house, private-label and licensed brands, including DKNY, Nine West, Chaps, Napier, Lonna & Lilly, Givenchy, Judith Jack and Anne Klein.

According to its website, The Jewelry Group’s network includes 32 retail partners and more than 4,000 points of sale worldwide.

Karl Lagerfeld also has a third jewelry range produced in-house that is available in flagship stores and on karl.com for Europe, Russia and the Middle East.

The founding designer, who died in 2019, had a penchant for wearing multiple rings and demonstrative tie pins.

