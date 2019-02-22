REMEMBERING KARL: The tributes continue to roll in for Karl Lagerfeld, who died Tuesday. Zürich-based Galerie Gmurzynska, which represented the artist and his photography for more than two decades, publishing several books and catalogues and hosting numerous exhibitions of his work, has opened a photography retrospective in his remembrance.

Titled “Homage To Karl Lagerfeld, 30 Years of Photography,” the show, which will wrap in May, features more than 50 works by the designer, who first exhibited in the gallery in 1996.

“Karl Lagerfeld was the Renaissance [man], because he had an in-depth knowledge about everything cultural. One of the best-read people I ever met, a connoisseur collector and creative genius through and through,” said Mathias Rastorfer, chief executive officer and co-owner of Galerie Gmurzynska.

“Since our first exhibition to our last today, Karl continuously and fearlessly explored the avant-garde of photography, creating his own unique processes that will continue their influence on photography and art in general.”

In time for Paris Fashion Week, meanwhile, Les Arts Décoratifs (MAD) in its permanent rooms has installed four creations by the designer from his years at Chloé and Chanel, themed around Art Deco and the 18th century, some of his favorite periods as a collector, as well as the Memphis design movement.

They will remain on display through March 5.