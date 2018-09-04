GOOD EGG: The Karl Lagerfeld brand has revealed the campaign shot for its collaboration with upscale French silverware brand Christofle on a limited-edition cutlery set.

Launching in the fall, the 24-piece set of silver-plated flatware, part of Christofle’s Mood line, will be available in two egg-shaped storage capsules dressed in a play on shadow and light, inspired by the Art Deco movement.

Karl Lagerfeld, a long-time Christofle connoisseur, with many pieces in his own home, lensed the campaign image which showcases a signed black egg-shaped capsule in lacquered stainless steel placed on a black podium against a black background.

Lagerfeld was one of the world’s foremost collectors of Art Deco furnishings before selling his collection at auction in 1975 — though the period continues to feed into his streamlined design aesthetic.

It’s not the first time Lagerfeld has dabbled in tableware: in 2011, the multitasking designer created a collection of crystal glasses with Swedish brand Orrefors.