×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: October 17, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

Travel Retail Cruises Despite Headwinds

Eye

Jennifer Lopez and Lily Collins Talk Wedding Dresses at Ralph Lauren Show

Fashion

Sheer Fashion for Spring 2023

Karl Lagerfeld Is Getting Into Roller Skates

The brand collaborated with Australia's Impala to create the quad style.

Karl Lagerfeld X Impala rollerskates
The rollerskates boast a holographic monogramp print. Courtesy of Karl Lagerfeld

QUAD SQUAD: Karl Lagerfeld has hooked up with Australian skate firm Impala to create a futuristic-looking version of the latter’s quad roller skates.

The Karl Lagerfeld x Impala skates are made with a holographic version of the KL monogram, and come with a detachable ankle bag that can be used to shelter credit cards and keys. Black hardware and black glitter wheels heighten the sleek, dressy allure of the roller footwear — distinct from the retro look of many Impala skates.

The Melbourne-based brand, founded in 2017, also makes in-line roller skates and skateboards, and bills its products as vegan.

Related Galleries

Priced at 179 euros, the Karl Lagerfeld x Impala skates drop this week in the U.S. and Australia via Impalarollerskates.com and through select sportswear and lifestyle retailers.

They go on sale in Europe on Zalando.com and karl.com in early November. They will also be available at Karl Lagerfeld boutiques on Regent Street in London and in the brand’s Paris locations in the Saint-Germain and Marais neighborhoods, as well as specialized distribution in store and online.

The Karl Lagerfeld brand shot a campaign in several picturesque parts of Paris, including Les Invalides, near the Eiffel Tower, and on the Pont Alexandre III.

In the spirit of its late founder, the Karl Lagerfeld house continues to roll out surprising collaborations, with recent projects including an electric surfboard and snow goggles.

Karl Lagerfeld Has a Collaboration for Quad Roller Skates

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Karl Lagerfeld Has a Collaboration for Quad Roller Skates

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Karl Lagerfeld Has a Collaboration for Quad Roller Skates

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Karl Lagerfeld Has a Collaboration for Quad Roller Skates

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Karl Lagerfeld Has a Collaboration for Quad Roller Skates

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Karl Lagerfeld Has a Collaboration for Quad Roller Skates

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Karl Lagerfeld Has a Collaboration for Quad Roller Skates

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Karl Lagerfeld Has a Collaboration for Quad Roller Skates

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Karl Lagerfeld Has a Collaboration for Quad Roller Skates

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Karl Lagerfeld Has a Collaboration for Quad Roller Skates

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Karl Lagerfeld Has a Collaboration for Quad Roller Skates

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Karl Lagerfeld Has a Collaboration for Quad Roller Skates

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Karl Lagerfeld Has a Collaboration for Quad Roller Skates

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Karl Lagerfeld Has a Collaboration for Quad Roller Skates

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Karl Lagerfeld Has a Collaboration for Quad Roller Skates

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Karl Lagerfeld Has a Collaboration for Quad Roller Skates

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Karl Lagerfeld Has a Collaboration for Quad Roller Skates

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Karl Lagerfeld Has a Collaboration for Quad Roller Skates

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Karl Lagerfeld Has a Collaboration for Quad Roller Skates

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Karl Lagerfeld Has a Collaboration for Quad Roller Skates

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Karl Lagerfeld Has a Collaboration for Quad Roller Skates

Hot Summer Bags

Karl Lagerfeld Has a Collaboration for Quad Roller Skates

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Karl Lagerfeld Has a Collaboration for Quad Roller Skates

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Karl Lagerfeld Has a Collaboration for Quad Roller Skates

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Karl Lagerfeld Has a Collaboration for Quad Roller Skates

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Karl Lagerfeld Has a Collaboration for Quad Roller Skates

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Karl Lagerfeld Has a Collaboration for Quad Roller Skates

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Karl Lagerfeld Has a Collaboration for Quad Roller Skates

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Karl Lagerfeld Has a Collaboration for Quad Roller Skates

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Karl Lagerfeld Has a Collaboration for Quad Roller Skates

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Karl Lagerfeld Has a Collaboration for Quad Roller Skates

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Karl Lagerfeld Has a Collaboration for Quad Roller Skates

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Karl Lagerfeld Has a Collaboration for Quad Roller Skates

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Karl Lagerfeld Has a Collaboration for Quad Roller Skates

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Karl Lagerfeld Has a Collaboration for Quad Roller Skates

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Karl Lagerfeld Has a Collaboration for Quad Roller Skates

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Karl Lagerfeld Has a Collaboration for Quad Roller Skates

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Karl Lagerfeld Has a Collaboration for Quad Roller Skates

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Karl Lagerfeld Has a Collaboration for Quad Roller Skates

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Karl Lagerfeld Has a Collaboration for Quad Roller Skates

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Karl Lagerfeld Has a Collaboration for Quad Roller Skates

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Karl Lagerfeld Has a Collaboration for Quad Roller Skates

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Karl Lagerfeld Has a Collaboration for Quad Roller Skates

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Karl Lagerfeld Has a Collaboration for Quad Roller Skates

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Karl Lagerfeld Has a Collaboration for Quad Roller Skates

Video: The Business of Street Style

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad