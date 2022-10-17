Karl Lagerfeld Is Getting Into Roller Skates

QUAD SQUAD: Karl Lagerfeld has hooked up with Australian skate firm Impala to create a futuristic-looking version of the latter’s quad roller skates.

The Karl Lagerfeld x Impala skates are made with a holographic version of the KL monogram, and come with a detachable ankle bag that can be used to shelter credit cards and keys. Black hardware and black glitter wheels heighten the sleek, dressy allure of the roller — distinct from the retro look of many Impala skates.

The Melbourne-based brand, founded in 2017, also makes in-line roller skates and skateboards, and bills its products as vegan.

Priced at 179 euros, the Karl Lagerfeld x Impala skates drop this week in the U.S. and Australia via Impalarollerskates.com and through select sportswear and lifestyle retailers.

They go on sale in Europe on Zalando.com and karl.com in early November. They will also be available at Karl Lagerfeld boutiques on Regent Street in London and in the brand’s Paris locations in the Saint-Germain and Marais neighborhoods, as well as specialized distribution in store and online.

The Karl Lagerfeld brand shot a campaign in several picturesque parts of Paris, including Les Invalides, near the Eiffel Tower, and on the Pont Alexandre III.

In the spirit of its late founder, the Karl Lagerfeld house continues to roll out surprising collaborations, with recent projects including an electric surfboard and snow goggles.