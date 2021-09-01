Karl Lagerfeld Gave Its First Snow Goggles a Futuristic Sheen

MOUNTAIN VIEW: The Karl Lagerfeld brand is swooshing into the winter sports arena, launching its first snow goggles in partnership with Dragon, an eyewear firm that specializes in action sports.

Sleek and futuristic, the frameless goggles come in a limited edition of 777, seven being the late designer’s favorite number, and are designed to be compatible with a variety of helmets.

A highly technical product, the goggles employ Lumalens optimized-color technology for maximum visibility across various light conditions and precise depth perception. The lenses also offer 100 percent UV protection and are treated with anti-scratch, oleophobic, hydrophobic and anti-fog coatings.

Karl Lagerfeld branding appears at the top center of the frame and is writ large on the elasticized strap. There is also a red vent on top, a wink to the color Lagerfeld used to use to frame all his sketches.

The goggles come with pink mirrored lenses for overcast skies and a dark smoke version for sunny days. Lenses can be changed via a proprietary Swiftlock lens system.

The limited-edition items are slated to arrive in Karl Lagerfeld boutiques and select opticians this month, and will also be featured at karl.com and Dragonalliance.com.

Dragon was founded in California in 1993 by Will Howard, a fan of “chasing swells, shredding powder and ripping dirt,” according to the brand’s website.

