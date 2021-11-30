×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 30, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Virgil Abloh’s Legacy Honored at Fashion Awards in London

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Alessandro Michele on Change, Experiments and Taking Risks

Fashion

Tommy on the Metaverse, and Why He’s Still Fixated on Buttons, Linings

Karl Lagerfeld Estate Auction to Kick Off With Dinner in Monaco

Princess Caroline of Monaco is expected to be the guest of honor at the dinner launching the sale of the estate of her close friend.

The set design by Humbert &
The set design by Humbert & Poyet of the Sotheby's sale in Monaco of Karl Lagerfeld's estate. Yvan Grubski/Courtesy of Humbert & Poyet

HOMAGE TO KARL: Sotheby’s is kicking off a series of auction sales in Europe of Karl Lagerfeld’s estate with a dinner in Monaco on Thursday fit for the late designer himself.

Some 100 guests are expected to attend the supper at the One Monte-Carlo conference center, to be hosted by Mario Tavella, chairman of Sotheby’s Europe and president of Sotheby’s France, and Pierre Mothes, vice president of Sotheby’s France, in the presence of Princess Caroline of Monaco.

It will be preceded by a cocktail and private view of the lots that will go under the hammer in five separate sales in Monaco, scheduled to take place between Dec. 3 and 5.

Event organizer Françoise Dumas said the dinner was designed as an homage to Lagerfeld, who lived on and off in Monaco, in residences including La Vigie, a villa perched on a cliff top above Monte-Carlo Beach Club, and an apartment decorated entirely in Memphis furniture.

Related Galleries

“We are going to do the tables in the spirit of Karl, as an homage to our dear Karl,” Dumas said. “We’re using these white embroidered tablecloths that he adored, that he would source at antique stores.”

The set design by Humbert & Poyet of the Sotheby's sale in Monaco of Karl Lagerfeld's estate.
The set design by Humbert & Poyet of the Sotheby’s sale in Monaco of Karl Lagerfeld’s estate. Yvan Grubski/Courtesy of Humbert & Poyet

The table of honor, meanwhile, will be decked out with silver chandeliers by Georg Jensen that are listed in the catalogue of the sale, valued at between 8,000 euros and 12,000 euros.

Tables will be set up in the exhibition space conceived by interior designers Emil Humbert and Christophe Poyet of Humbert & Poyet. The duo said they were inspired by the sets of Lagerfeld’s fashion shows for the decor, which mixes black and white, transparency, mirrors and lights, all set off by a reflective ceiling.

Lagerfeld’s three Rolls-Royces, among the star lots in the sale, will be on display in front of the Belle Epoque-era Hôtel Hermitage Monte-Carlo.

Sotheby’s plans to host eight auction sales in Europe for a collection spanning more than 1,000 items, including exceptional furniture from the 20th and 21st centuries, fine art, collectibles, tableware and personal objects, including more than 200 pairs of fingerless gloves, piles of Goyard luggage and a selection of designer suit jackets.

Further auctions are scheduled for Dec. 14 to 15 in Paris, and in spring 2022 in Cologne, Germany. There are two online sales sessions, the first from Nov. 26 to Dec. 6, and the second from Dec. 6 to 16.

Karl Lagerfeld Estate Sale to Kick
Princess Caroline, Baptiste Giabiconi and Karl Lagerfeld. Courtesy Photo

Lagerfeld, who died in February 2019, was a lifelong friend of Princess Caroline, who recalled in a recent biography of the designer that she was just 16 when she did her first photo shoot with him in 1973.

“He was almost more of an influence on me growing up than my parents, who were tied up with their official duties,” said the daughter of Prince Rainier and Princess Grace of Monaco. “He opened doors for me. He did it all very naturally. People couldn’t see it, because he always wore glasses, but he had the gentlest eyes in the world.”

SEE ALSO: 

Sotheby’s to Auction Karl Lagerfeld’s Furniture, Art, Cars and More

Lost Karl Lagerfeld Scrapbook Exalts His Incredible Homes, and One Regret

Live Like Karl Lagerfeld in His Former German Villa

Karl Lagerfeld Estate Sale to Kick

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Karl Lagerfeld Estate Sale to Kick

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Karl Lagerfeld Estate Sale to Kick

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Karl Lagerfeld Estate Sale to Kick

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Karl Lagerfeld Estate Sale to Kick

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Karl Lagerfeld Estate Sale to Kick

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Karl Lagerfeld Estate Sale to Kick

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Karl Lagerfeld Estate Sale to Kick

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Karl Lagerfeld Estate Sale to Kick

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Karl Lagerfeld Estate Sale to Kick

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Karl Lagerfeld Estate Sale to Kick

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Karl Lagerfeld Estate Sale to Kick

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Karl Lagerfeld Estate Sale to Kick

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Karl Lagerfeld Estate Sale to Kick

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Karl Lagerfeld Estate Sale to Kick

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Karl Lagerfeld Estate Sale to Kick

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Karl Lagerfeld Estate Sale to Kick

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Karl Lagerfeld Estate Sale to Kick

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Karl Lagerfeld Estate Sale to Kick

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Karl Lagerfeld Estate Sale to Kick

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Karl Lagerfeld Estate Sale to Kick

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Karl Lagerfeld Estate Sale to Kick

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Karl Lagerfeld Estate Sale to Kick

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Karl Lagerfeld Estate Sale to Kick

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Karl Lagerfeld Estate Sale to Kick

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Karl Lagerfeld Estate Sale to Kick

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Karl Lagerfeld Estate Sale to Kick

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Karl Lagerfeld Estate Sale to Kick

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Karl Lagerfeld Estate Sale to Kick

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Karl Lagerfeld Estate Sale to Kick

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Karl Lagerfeld Estate Sale to Kick

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Karl Lagerfeld Estate Sale to Kick

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Karl Lagerfeld Estate Sale to Kick

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Karl Lagerfeld Estate Sale to Kick

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Karl Lagerfeld Estate Sale to Kick

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Karl Lagerfeld Estate Sale to Kick

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Karl Lagerfeld Estate Sale to Kick

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad