Karl Lagerfeld, whose white ponytail was as much a signifier as his dark glasses and high shirt collars, once told WWD: “I’m not very gifted for hairdos.”

But the late designer was also synonymous with unexpected product collaborations: Hence his brand’s new tie-up with L’Oréal Professionnel for a limited-edition SteamPod 3.0 hair-straightener, done up in his favorite color combination of black and white.

The sleek appliance comes in a zippered black case — Lagerfeld was famous for designing accessories to carry iPhones and tablets — and has a swiveling cord for ease of use.

It’s the Lagerfeld brand’s first, ahem, brush with the hair category, though it has collaborated many times over the years with L’Oréal.

The beauty group bills the steamer to be the first able to straighten or curl all hair types with a result twice as fast, two-times smoother and 70 percent less damaging than a classic straightener.

The SteamPod 3.0, retailing for around 264 euros, will be available in France for pre-order on Oct. 10 and then sold in hair salons and professional boutiques, both brick-and-mortar and online, beginning Oct. 30. It will be available elsewhere in Europe, as well.

You May Also Like

Lagerfeld’s most recent collaboration with L’Oréal was In 2019, for a limited-edition makeup collection with the L’Oréal Paris brand.