FAMILY AFFAIR: After Chanel brand ambassador Lily-Rose Depp last year, Karl Lagerfeld himself will switch on the holiday lights on the Avenue des Champs-Élysées in Paris this year.

The designer, who helms Chanel and Fendi, in addition to his own Karl Lagerfeld brand, is set to inaugurate the holiday decorations on the famed retail thoroughfare at a ceremony on Nov. 22 alongside Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo.

The Comité des Champs-Élysées has joined forces again with lighting specialist Blachère Illumination, which has opted for a red color scheme with LED highlights to create sparkle. The lights will be switched on between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. from Nov. 22 to Jan. 9, and will stay on all night on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Galeries Lafayette on Wednesday kicked off the season, unveiling its holiday decorations in the presence of Piaget brand ambassador Jessica Chastain. The jewelry brand designed the massive Christmas tree under the historic cupola of the department store’s flagship on Boulevard Haussmann.

Rival store Printemps was set to reveal its holiday windows on Thursday in the presence of model and actress Laetitia Casta, representing French jeweler Boucheron.