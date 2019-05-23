FOREVER KARL: Olivia Palermo is in a “Karl State of Mind.”

The New York-based influencer splashed the sentence, a tribute to Karl Lagerfeld, as a graffiti-style tag across a black biker jacket she designed for the late designer’s namesake fashion house as part of their upcoming fall collaboration. The jacket also bears the inscriptions “Forever Karl” and “#KarlxOlivia” in white.

The brand on Thursday lifted the lid on the first looks from the line, consisting of five bespoke pieces co-designed by Palermo — including the biker jacket — alongside her edit of 24 pieces from the fall collection.

Her selection, under the label Karl Lagerfeld Styled by Olivia Palermo, will launch on June 27 at Karl Lagerfeld stores and online via karl.com and oliviapalermo.com, in addition to wholesale partners worldwide. Pre-launch events and exclusive collection previews will be held throughout June in the Middle East and Europe.

“Our collection focuses on universal wardrobe essentials like a leather biker jacket, white button-down shirts and tuxedo suiting,” Palermo, the founder and chief creative officer of her own group, said in a statement.

Also on the menu are skinny-fit leather biker pants, bouclé shorts with satin piping, a tailored suit, technical leggings and a sports bra. T-shirts and sweatshirts co-created by Palermo feature rhinestone renditions of a graphic representing her silhouette alongside Lagerfeld’s, in a twist on his signature logo.

“I wanted to play with Karl’s iconic Parisian classics, and add my own touch that’s eclectic and feminine. I used my travels and experiences in different cultures to inform my edit, to ensure its wearability from Paris to New York and beyond,” she explained.

The collaboration was announced in February days before Lagerfeld’s death at the age of 85. It runs parallel to the brand’s previously announced collaboration with fashion editor Carine Roitfeld, who was subsequently named style adviser to his eponymous label.

Palermo, whose polished style has made her a regular of international best-dressed lists, brings with her an Instagram following of 6 million. A fan of bold prints, bright colors and relaxed suiting, she has previously worked with brands including Piaget, Banana Republic, Pretty Ballerinas, Aquazzura and Nordstrom.