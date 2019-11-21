Exceptional white shirts designed as a tribute to the late Karl Lagerfeld are heading to Pitti Uomo in January, WWD has learned.

Shirts by Cara Delevingne, Lewis Hamilton, Tommy Hilfiger, Sébastien Jondeau, Kate Moss, Takashi Murakami and others will be displayed alongside the Karl Lagerfeld collections for fall 2020, focusing on men’s ready-to-wear, footwear and accessories.

Pier Paolo Righi, chief executive officer of Karl Lagerfeld, described its presence at the Florence trade show, which runs Jan. 7 to Jan. 10, as “our brand experience and showcase.”

The house had participated in last June’s edition of Pitti Uomo with collection displays and a performance by the London-based street artist Endless.

For the next edition, it will set up shop in the Sala dell’Arco in Fortezza da Basso. An edit of the collection styled by Jondeau, who was formerly Lagerfeld’s personal secretary and worked with him for more than 20 years, will be included in the showcase.