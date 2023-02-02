Karl Lagerfeld’s Disney Collab, Pharrell’s Black Ambition Winners, Tiffany’s Super Bowl Shirt

DUCK FEAT: Karl Lagerfeld and The Walt Disney Company, marking its centenary this year, have teamed on a capsule collection launching Feb. 23 on Karl.com and at select retailers globally.

It riffs on a hand-colored illustration of Donald Duck that the late designer created in 2004 to honor that beloved character’s 70th anniversary. Lagerfeld dressed Donald just like him: in jeans, a black blazer, high-collared shirt and dark sunglasses.

His message on the sketch, made as Disneyland Paris marked the duck’s 70th birthday, references Lagerfeld’s lucky number: “Dear Donald, seven is a great number — 10 times seven is even better! Happy birthday! Love, Karl.”

A sketch by Karl Lagerfeld from 2004. Courtesy of Karl Lagerfeld

Who knew they grew up together? The Lagerfeld house notes that its founder was born only a few months before Donald Duck made his first appearance on film, cementing his affection for the temperamental bird.

According to Pier Paolo Righi, chief executive officer at Karl Lagerfeld, the rare sketch exemplifies the late German designer’s “imagination and sharp humor — it’s a true collector’s edition piece from our archives.”

Back in 2004, Disneyland Paris quickly sold out a limited-edition series of 3,000 shirts bearing the artwork.

Now the sketch appears in various forms and sizes across the Disney x Karl Lagerfeld collection, which ranges from T-shirts, sweaters and white shirts to jeans, jean jackets, bombers and trenchcoats.

Jewelry and accessories, from tote bags and phone cases to scarves and small leather goods, round out the lighthearted offer.

The house noted that several pieces are made with sustainable materials, including organic cotton and recycled polyester.

Disney has dubbed its milestone “100 Years of Wonder” and the entertainment group is plotting concerts, experiences and more. It also recently collaborated with fashion houses Givenchy and Maison Margiela. — MILES SOCHA

BIG AMBITIONS: On Tuesday in New York, Chanel hosted Pharrell Williams’ Black Ambition 2022 prize winners for an all-day mentorship workshop, bringing together the 30-plus winners for a day of knowledge-sharing, networking and leadership.

Participants heard a discussion between Williams and Chanel Inc. president and chief operating officer John Galantic, moderated by Black Ambition chief executive officer Felecia Hatcher.

“If Black and Hispanic people are going to have agency, then equality needs to be the whisper to the shout of equity,” Williams told the room. “That’s what Black Ambition is about, and this is the reason why Chanel is invested…they get it…they know it’s our time.”

The 2022 winners (who were revealed in July) are Pound Cake Cosmetics, which won the grand prize of a $1 million financial award; SkiiMoo Tech with the second place prize of $250,000 and The Move, the HBCU Grand Prize Winner, with a $200,000 award.

Pharrell Williams and Pound Cake Cosmetics CEO + Co-Founder Camille Bell attend as Chanel hosts Pharrell Williams’ Black Ambition 2022 Prize Winners for Mentorship Workshop WireImage

When asked by WWD what stood out about the winners, Williams said, “I tell Felecia Hatcher, our Black Ambition CEO, all the time that I never imagined that these would be the kind of entrepreneurs and ideas that would come out of Black Ambition. I am constantly blown away by their hard work and it really sets the framework and the blueprint for the next entrepreneurs to come through. It’s amazing how they’re able to see what’s missing in our world, and create that impactful change. Every year just gets better.”

As for the ongoing support from Chanel, Williams expressed his gratitude.

“What separates them and our other investors behind Black Ambition apart from the rest is that they don’t just show up to give advice and move on — they’re hands on and they want to be part of the change, they want to see Black and Hispanic leaders win,” Williams said. “Because of our Black Ambition network and the hands on support and mentorship from Chanel, our entrepreneurs have the opportunity to sit with and learn from some of the greatest minds who can share their experiences and give real feedback, and actually make our entrepreneurs feel supported and understood.”

During the event on Tuesday, participants joined in interactive workshops advised by Chanel leaders that focused on successfully launching and sustaining brands. — LEIGH NORDSTROM

SPECIAL SHIRT: Tiffany & Co.’s collaboration announcements this week are not stopping with Nike.

The jeweler — which has produced the Vince Lombardi Super Bowl trophy since 1967 — has partnered with Mitchell and Ness Nostalgia Co. on a jersey to mark the big game.

The Tiffany x NFL x Mitchell & Ness football jersey has been produced in limited quantities and will become available on Tiffany’s website on Friday for $295.

The Tiffany x NFL x Mitchell & Ness football jersey. Courtesy/Tiffany

The black jersey with Tiffany blue and white lettering has a large “57” on its front and back in homage to the jeweler’s New York City flagship on Fifth Avenue and 57th Street. It includes a vintage T&CO logo on its front.

Each jersey will come packaged in the jeweler’s signature blue box — this one co-branded with Mitchell & Ness.

This year’s Super Bowl, scheduled for Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona, will be between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs but it is also piquing the interest of those not interested in sports. Rihanna will headline the event’s halftime show in what is considered her big performance comeback.

The singer and entrepreneur has not released a full-length album since 2016, but it is still unknown if the Super Bowl will be the launching ground for a hotly anticipated follow-up. — MISTY WHITE SIDELL

Tiffany and Mitchell & Ness’ co-branded box. T|Tiffany & Co. Studio

THIS IS US: Mandy Moore, who is Gymboree’s 2023 brand ambassador, will front the brand’s new spring campaign, along with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, and their two sons, Gus and Ozzie.

Photographed by Jenna Jones, the campaign marks the third consecutive season that Gymboree has collaborated with the 38-year-old actress, singer and philanthropist.

The spring campaign gives an intimate look at Moore’s new family of four, and celebrates the spring season and Easter holiday together in a brand video titled, “Our Story.” Narrated by Moore, the campaign illustrates the magical essence of what the Easter season is all about: family, love and celebration.

Moore, who had to cut short her tour promoting her album “In Real Life,” gave birth to their second son, Ozzie, last October.

Mandy Moore and her family in new Gymboree spring campaign.

Bunny-ear headband accessories, embroidered details and made-to-match styles are sprinkled throughout the campaign. The brand offers clothing ranging in sizes newborn to adult XXL, ranging in price from $7 to $79.95.

“As a new mom of two, the opportunity to create this campaign with Gymboree was so special and meaningful to me. Capturing these moments as a family of four, especially in all the adorable matching outfits, will forever bring a smile to my face,” said Moore. “I am honored to be Gymboree’s 2023 brand ambassador. With this being our third season working together, I am such a fan of the brand’s quality products and ethos, especially its mission to give back to children and families.”

Mandy Moore and husband Taylor Goldsmith, along with their sons, Gus and Ozzie.

Gymboree continues to work with Delivering Good, the nonprofit organization, and this season will donate clothing to hundreds of children and families across the country.

Breaking Thursday, the campaign will run across social media platforms and on the Gymboree website. All collection pieces will be available online, along with Gymboree’s Amazon storefront.

Moore, who starred in the NBC family drama series, “This Is Us,” from 2016 to 2022, helped curate the collection pieces for both adult and children’s offerings. — LISA LOCKWOOD

EXECUTIVE EXIT: Tiffany & Co.’s executive creative director for marketing and communications Ruba Abu-Nimah has departed the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton-owned jeweler, WWD has learned.

Abu-Nimah joined Tiffany in 2021 as part of its new creative leadership following Tiffany’s acquisition by LVMH. She was tasked with overseeing visual creative assets not involving product design — including website design and imagery, social media content and advertisements, among other categories.

Ruba Abu-Nimah Henry Leutwyler/Courtesy

Abu-Nimah is a seasoned creative, having also worked in senior and executive roles at Revlon, Elle magazine, Bobbi Brown and Shiseido.

At Tiffany, Abu-Nimah often called on her roster of downtown contacts, including Luar designer Raul Lopez, actress Julia Fox and influencer Anajah Hamilton for social media campaigns that aimed to raise the jeweler’s relevance among a new generation.

Both Abu-Nimah and a representative for Tiffany were not available for comment. — M.W.S.

SEAWORTHY: Yoox’s latest capsule combines wit, deadstock and seafarer themes.

The 21-piece capsule ranges in price from $41 to $199 and includes home as well as ready-to-wear and accessories.

Yoox x Coco Capitán deadstock capsule borrows inspiration from the sea. Courtesy Yoox

Spanish artist and photographer Coco Capitán is the key collaborator with Yoox’s latest line. Her past collaborations include Gucci and Charles & Keith.

Produced by Yoox’s in-house team 8 by Yoox in Italy, the Yoox x Coco Capitán deadstock capsule utilizes deadstock in more than 80 percent of the collection. Organic cotton was also predominantly used throughout the line.

“I decided to launch my first Capitana collection in collaboration with 8 by Yoox because I share with the brand the same values in terms of attention to the environment,” the artist said in a statement. “Yoox has been able to develop and bring to life my idea to recycle waste materials and fabrics, using techniques and suppliers that share our same ideals, knowing their partners and knowing exactly how they operate. Yoox was completely in line with my goals.”

Shirts and hoodies are made with 100 percent organic cotton, while shorts and pants comprise 72 percent polyamide, 23 percent cotton and 5 percent acrylic. Some garments are made with ReLiveTex, a certified material using trace manufacturing waste from Italian factories.

As creative director, producer and photographer of the campaign, Capitán captured a conceptual sailing journey, recreating familiar environments typical of her artistic imagination, using her sister Candela Capitán as one of the protagonists of the campaign. Complete with messages in the bottle that are transformed into handmade phrases for the collection, each piece is hand-embroidered.

The capsule is available exclusively online at Yoox. — KALEY ROSHITSH

ALL-STAR: This is a big off-season for Justin Turner. The All-Star third baseman, who just signed a two-year deal with the Boston Red Sox for a reported $21.7 million, has also become a vested partner in Kaenon, a Southern California-based sunglass brand.

The veteran infielder will also serve as an athlete ambassador for the company.

Turner, a California native, has been a longtime fan of the brand during his years playing for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The details of the investment were not disclosed, but as a vested partner, Turner will be involved in the company’s financial success and will also codesign signature products. He will also work with Kaenon on product seeding, social media activations and activities to raise the brand’s awareness.

“I’m very excited about my partnership with Kaenon. I’ve worn their sunglasses for years, and the importance of a quality of a lens, both on and off the field, is something many people don’t realize when it comes to eyewear,” Turner said. “Kaenon lenses are the best I’ve ever played in.”

Turner’s first multiframe signature collection is expected to launch this summer.

“Justin’s on-field accomplishments and off-field achievements make him a great partner for the Kaenon brand. He’s been seen wearing Kaenon for years before we even approached him about partnering together, making our collaboration as authentic as it gets,” said Brent Bearden, brand director of Kaenon. “Not only is he a great player, but his multiple nominations for the Roberto Clemente Award for his philanthropic work off the field speaks volumes about his character. As a partner in the brand, not just a paid ambassador, Justin will be a huge help in taking us to the next level.”

Kaenon was founded in Orange County, California, in 2001, and has become known for its super polarized lens design, the SR-91, which Turner has been wearing during games. — JEAN E. PALMIERI