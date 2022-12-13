Karla Welch Talks Working With Amazon Style and Styling for Awards Season

Karla Welch is bringing her styling expertise to Amazon Style.

The celebrity fashion stylist, who works with Olivia Wilde, Tracee Ellis Ross, Hailey and Justin Bieber and others, is joining forces with the e-commerce giant on its Color Me Curated pop-up at the Americana at Brand in Glendale, California, that offers shoppers free color analysis consultations where they determine which seasonal color palette is most flattering on them. Amazon Fashion also teamed with color expert Mariana Marques, who specializes in color analysis, for the initiative. The pop-up runs from Tuesday to Friday.

After shoppers receive their color analysis consultation, they can shop from collections Welch curated for each seasonal color palette at the pop-up.

“It’s a great stepping point,” Welch said about color analysis. “I don’t think you have to be married to [the color palette], but it’s a really strong and fun thing to do for people who feel like ‘I’m not sure if this color looks good on me.’ Like, I was kind of shocked that these deep jewel tones really made my skin pop. There is a little bit of a science to it, which I love.”

Welch curated women’s and men’s pieces for the four seasonal collections from brands carried by Amazon Style, including Calvin Klein, Lacoste, Levi’s, Equipment, Rebecca Taylor, Theory and many others.

“I always like to think about what my perfect wardrobe is knowing that people don’t have tons of time or want to spend tons of money on clothes, but they want to feel great, so I really tried to focus on that,” Welch said about the curation process. “[The collection offers] accessibility and timelessness, but really fashion pieces and there are really fun accessories to splurge on.”

The Amazon Style pop-up comes a few weeks before Welch gets into the thick of awards season, where she’ll be styling her clients for upcoming film and TV awards shows starting at the beginning of January with the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

“I love awards season. I love celebrating people who make films,” she explained. “For me, awards season is the end of a really long process for filmmakers. You know how long it takes to make a movie and not even just the filming part. I just love celebrating the arts and I love celebrating all of the designers who I love and feel fortunate to get to place their clothes, so it’s a fast and long season if I can say that, but it’s fun.”

Welch explained she’s excited to see more risk-taking on the red carpet, naming actress Taylor Russell as one celebrity she’s excited to see. The stylist also noted she’s interested to see what male celebrities bring to the red carpet after the last few years of men’s fashion trends becoming more bold and couture-like.

“Men were really drivers of fashion for a beat there, especially street style and that became a little bit more couture,” Welch said. “It was this whole beautiful embrace of a little bit more men showing up, but I love it. I also love just a beautiful, classic tuxedo, but I’m all for it. I hope to see more men in dresses and skirts. That’s my dream.”