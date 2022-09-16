×
Friday's Digital Daily: September 16, 2022

The Show Must Go On: Harris Reed Injects Drama and Glamour Into a City in Mourning

Four Days of Fashion, and a Funeral

Retailers Say Skin Is in for Spring '23

Karlie Kloss Goes Vibrant in Red Alexander McQueen Dress and Crystal-Embellished Heels for The Kering Foundation's Caring for Women Dinner

The actress attended the inaugural event for the conglomerate.

Karlie Kloss attends The Kering Foundation's
Bethann Hardison
Anderson Cooper
Edward Burns and Christy Turlington
Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault
View ALL 12 Photos

Karlie Kloss made a fashionable arrival at The Kering Foundation Caring for Women Dinner in New York City on Thursday.

The model wore a vibrant red Alexander McQueen dress from the design house’s pre-fall 2022 collection. The bold piece featured a ruffled neckline, strapless silhouette and a wraparound belt across its bodice.

Karlie Kloss attends The Kering Foundation’s Caring for Women dinner at The Pool on Park Avenue on Thursday in New York. Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Kering Foundation)

She coordinated with crystal-embellished black heels, a black clutch, silver and gold necklaces and gold hoops.

Kloss was styled by Gro Curtis and assisted by Carson Stannard. Curtis styled Kloss earlier this month for the model’s 30th birthday celebration. Kloss‘ look for the soirée included a rhinestone-embellished black dress with a plunging neckline and ruched gathering at one side.

She slipped into black heels with crystal embellishments and accessorized with a single gold necklace, hoop and stud earrings.

Kloss attended Tom Ford’s spring 2023 show on the final day of New York Fashion Week on Thursday. She arrived at the show in a monochromatic look that featured a black top layered with a classic noir blazer with oversize lapels, sparkling black pants and strappy sandals. Kloss opted for equally dazzling accessories, including a gold necklace, silver hoop earrings and a coordinating metallic handbag.

Karlie Kloss attends The Kering Foundation's Caring for Women dinner at The Pool on Park Avenue on Sept. 15, 2022, in New York.
WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

