Karlie Kloss Goes Vibrant in Red Alexander McQueen Dress and Crystal-Embellished Heels for The Kering Foundation’s Caring for Women Dinner

Karlie Kloss made a fashionable arrival at The Kering Foundation Caring for Women Dinner in New York City on Thursday.

The model wore a vibrant red Alexander McQueen dress from the design house’s pre-fall 2022 collection. The bold piece featured a ruffled neckline, strapless silhouette and a wraparound belt across its bodice.

Karlie Kloss attends The Kering Foundation’s Caring for Women dinner at The Pool on Park Avenue on Thursday in New York. Monica Schipper/Getty Images for The Kering Foundation)

She coordinated with crystal-embellished black heels, a black clutch, silver and gold necklaces and gold hoops.

Kloss was styled by Gro Curtis and assisted by Carson Stannard. Curtis styled Kloss earlier this month for the model’s 30th birthday celebration. Kloss‘ look for the soirée included a rhinestone-embellished black dress with a plunging neckline and ruched gathering at one side.

She slipped into black heels with crystal embellishments and accessorized with a single gold necklace, hoop and stud earrings.

Kloss attended Tom Ford’s spring 2023 show on the final day of New York Fashion Week on Thursday. She arrived at the show in a monochromatic look that featured a black top layered with a classic noir blazer with oversize lapels, sparkling black pants and strappy sandals. Kloss opted for equally dazzling accessories, including a gold necklace, silver hoop earrings and a coordinating metallic handbag.