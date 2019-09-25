So nice, he did it twice.

New York designer Christian Siriano held an encore presentation of his spring 2020 collection in Paris on Wednesday, with a few famous faces in the front row, including his “Project Runway” co-star Karlie Kloss, and actress Alicia Silverstone.

Silverstone, who will next star in “The Baby-Sitter’s Club” revival, said she’s been friends with the designer for a while, and that they are travel buddies.

“I met him about four years ago. He asked me to come to a show and I hadn’t been to a fashion show since the one I had been in for Yves Saint Laurent when I was 8! The reason I went is he didn’t use fur, he didn’t use wool, and this was reason enough for me to show up. I felt so beautiful in the clothes, and he became a dear friend.”

The Paris show was the perfect excuse for a trip, she said. “He’s such a talent. I’m a huge fan of his work, and I’m so inspired by how he creates. I love everything he puts me in, and I also lie on top of him on planes.”

When asked to weigh in on this fashion season which has been headlined by animal rights and green initiatives from luxury groups Kering and LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton in particular, longtime PETA ambassador and eco-activist Silverstone said, “I think they could do a lot better, but I’m happy they are starting to pay attention.”

The star shared that she has been highlighting eco-brands on her Instagram Stories for her nearly 1 million followers: “There have been people using responsible materials for a long time, but they are not the people who do good fashion. So the combo is difficult. And that’s what’s starting to change,” she said. “Change is coming and I want big brands like Christian to start doing all sustainable materials, too. It’s really not difficult.”