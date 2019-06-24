Karlie Kloss tied the knot again, this time in Jonathan Simkhai.

The model and “Project Runway” host chose a lace, off-the-shoulder, prairie-inspired dress from the designer for her second wedding ceremony to husband Josh Kushner. The couple hosted the ceremony this past weekend at Brush Creek Ranch in Saratoga, Wyo., with family and friends, including Derek Blasberg, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Mila Kunis and Diane von Furstenberg, among others.

The wedding had a Western theme, with men dressed in cowboy hats and bandanas rather than the traditional tuxedo. Kloss took to her Instagram to document the ceremony, posting a gallery with the caption “Party on the prairie.”

In October 2018, the couple held an intimate wedding ceremony in upstate New York where Kloss wore a custom Dior wedding gown. Kloss had shared a picture from the wedding on Instagram, to which her sister-in-law, Ivanka Trump, commented on, stating: “I feel blessed to have you as a sister Karlie and look forward to the happy memories we will create together as a family!”

It’s unclear if Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, attended the Wyoming ceremony, although the first daughter posted a picture with Kushner on her Instagram Stories with a similar backdrop.

Read more here:

The Style Evolution of Ivanka Trump: From Model to First Daughter

16 Times Models Became Entrepreneurs

Karlie Kloss Named Estée Lauder Global Ambassador

WATCH: Project Runway’s Judges Offer Advice to Aspiring Designers