Karlie Kloss Voices Support for Adidas Decision to Terminate Yeezy Deal With Ye 

Karlie Kloss shared her thoughts on Adidas terminating its relationship with Kanye “Ye” West on Tuesday at the 2022 WWD Apparel and Retail CEO Summit in New York.

“I’m glad Adidas did the right thing,” Kloss said during her conversation at the summit when asked for her reaction to the news, which was revealed by the brand earlier in the day.

“Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech,” the sportswear brand said in a statement. “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”

Ahead of the summit, Kloss shared that she’s “Jewish and proud” on Instagram. The model joins a list of public figures and brands — Foot Locker and Kim Kardashian among them — that have denounced the Yeezy founder’s series of antisemitic comments on social media platforms and in interviews.

Earlier this month, West debuted a surprise YZY Season 9 show during Paris Fashion Week that featured T-shirts emblazoned with “White Lives Matter,” which the Anti-Defamation League has labeled as a white supremacist phrase.

The two-day WWD summit, titled “An Era of Agility: The Path Ahead,” is held at Cipriani South Street and concludes Wednesday. The lineup of speakers includes Michael Burke, chairman and chief executive officer of Louis Vuitton; Kelly Coller, chief marketing officer at Haus Labs; Jonathan Anderson of Loewe and Alessandro Sartori of Zegna, and Harley Finkelstein, president of Shopify.