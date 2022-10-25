×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: October 25, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Business

The Word on Tommy

Fashion

Michael Burke Delves Into the Psychology, and Craft, of Luxury

Karlie Kloss Voices Support for Adidas Decision to Terminate Yeezy Deal With Ye 

While at the 2022 WWD Apparel and Retail CEO Summit, the model made comments about the Yeezy founder.

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 02: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Karlie Kloss attends the Givenchy Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)
Karlie Kloss attends the Givenchy spring 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 2. Getty Images

Karlie Kloss shared her thoughts on Adidas terminating its relationship with Kanye “Ye” West on Tuesday at the 2022 WWD Apparel and Retail CEO Summit in New York.

“I’m glad Adidas did the right thing,” Kloss said during her conversation at the summit when asked for her reaction to the news, which was revealed by the brand earlier in the day.

Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech,” the sportswear brand said in a statement. “Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”

Related Galleries

Ahead of the summit, Kloss shared that she’s “Jewish and proud” on Instagram. The model joins a list of public figures and brands — Foot Locker and Kim Kardashian among them — that have denounced the Yeezy founder’s series of antisemitic comments on social media platforms and in interviews.

Earlier this month, West debuted a surprise YZY Season 9 show during Paris Fashion Week that featured T-shirts emblazoned with “White Lives Matter,” which the Anti-Defamation League has labeled as a white supremacist phrase. 

The two-day WWD summit, titled “An Era of Agility: The Path Ahead,” is held at Cipriani South Street and concludes Wednesday. The lineup of speakers includes Michael Burke, chairman and chief executive officer of Louis Vuitton; Kelly Coller, chief marketing officer at Haus Labs; Jonathan Anderson of Loewe and Alessandro Sartori of Zegna, and Harley Finkelstein, president of Shopify.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Karlie Kloss Supports Adidas Decision to Terminate Yeezy Deal With Ye 

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Karlie Kloss Supports Adidas Decision to Terminate Yeezy Deal With Ye 

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Karlie Kloss Supports Adidas Decision to Terminate Yeezy Deal With Ye 

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Karlie Kloss Supports Adidas Decision to Terminate Yeezy Deal With Ye 

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Karlie Kloss Supports Adidas Decision to Terminate Yeezy Deal With Ye 

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Karlie Kloss Supports Adidas Decision to Terminate Yeezy Deal With Ye 

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Karlie Kloss Supports Adidas Decision to Terminate Yeezy Deal With Ye 

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Karlie Kloss Supports Adidas Decision to Terminate Yeezy Deal With Ye 

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Karlie Kloss Supports Adidas Decision to Terminate Yeezy Deal With Ye 

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Karlie Kloss Supports Adidas Decision to Terminate Yeezy Deal With Ye 

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Karlie Kloss Supports Adidas Decision to Terminate Yeezy Deal With Ye 

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Karlie Kloss Supports Adidas Decision to Terminate Yeezy Deal With Ye 

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Karlie Kloss Supports Adidas Decision to Terminate Yeezy Deal With Ye 

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Karlie Kloss Supports Adidas Decision to Terminate Yeezy Deal With Ye 

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Karlie Kloss Supports Adidas Decision to Terminate Yeezy Deal With Ye 

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Karlie Kloss Supports Adidas Decision to Terminate Yeezy Deal With Ye 

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Karlie Kloss Supports Adidas Decision to Terminate Yeezy Deal With Ye 

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Karlie Kloss Supports Adidas Decision to Terminate Yeezy Deal With Ye 

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Karlie Kloss Supports Adidas Decision to Terminate Yeezy Deal With Ye 

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Karlie Kloss Supports Adidas Decision to Terminate Yeezy Deal With Ye 

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Karlie Kloss Supports Adidas Decision to Terminate Yeezy Deal With Ye 

Hot Summer Bags

Karlie Kloss Supports Adidas Decision to Terminate Yeezy Deal With Ye 

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Karlie Kloss Supports Adidas Decision to Terminate Yeezy Deal With Ye 

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Karlie Kloss Supports Adidas Decision to Terminate Yeezy Deal With Ye 

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Karlie Kloss Supports Adidas Decision to Terminate Yeezy Deal With Ye 

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Karlie Kloss Supports Adidas Decision to Terminate Yeezy Deal With Ye 

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Karlie Kloss Supports Adidas Decision to Terminate Yeezy Deal With Ye 

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Karlie Kloss Supports Adidas Decision to Terminate Yeezy Deal With Ye 

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Karlie Kloss Supports Adidas Decision to Terminate Yeezy Deal With Ye 

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Karlie Kloss Supports Adidas Decision to Terminate Yeezy Deal With Ye 

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Karlie Kloss Supports Adidas Decision to Terminate Yeezy Deal With Ye 

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Karlie Kloss Supports Adidas Decision to Terminate Yeezy Deal With Ye 

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Karlie Kloss Supports Adidas Decision to Terminate Yeezy Deal With Ye 

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Karlie Kloss Supports Adidas Decision to Terminate Yeezy Deal With Ye 

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Karlie Kloss Supports Adidas Decision to Terminate Yeezy Deal With Ye 

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Karlie Kloss Supports Adidas Decision to Terminate Yeezy Deal With Ye 

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Karlie Kloss Supports Adidas Decision to Terminate Yeezy Deal With Ye 

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Karlie Kloss Supports Adidas Decision to Terminate Yeezy Deal With Ye 

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Karlie Kloss Supports Adidas Decision to Terminate Yeezy Deal With Ye 

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Karlie Kloss Supports Adidas Decision to Terminate Yeezy Deal With Ye 

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Karlie Kloss Supports Adidas Decision to Terminate Yeezy Deal With Ye 

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Karlie Kloss Supports Adidas Decision to Terminate Yeezy Deal With Ye 

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Karlie Kloss Supports Adidas Decision to Terminate Yeezy Deal With Ye 

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad