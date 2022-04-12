Karlie Kloss Talks Starring in Therabody’s Love Your Face Campaign

Karlie Kloss is furthering her relationship with Therabody for its new facial device.

The model and entrepreneur, who is an investor in Therabody, is starring in the brand’s Love Your Face campaign, which promotes Therabody’s TheraFace Pro facial device, its first beauty-specific device.

“I am somebody who lives a busy life and is constantly trying to do whatever I can to take the best care of myself and my body from the inside out,” Kloss said. “I have just been a huge fan of Therabody products for years and the holistic approach to wellness, so personally it’s just been a brand that I’ve loved their approach to democratizing access to best-in-class technology and products that can help all of us live healthier lives in our day-to-day chaos.”

Kloss appears in the campaign alongside tennis champion Maria Sharapova, former basketball player Pau Gasol, football player DeAndre Hopkins and pro skateboarder Felipe Gustavo. The TheraFace Pro offers a range of technologies and skin care benefits, such as LED light therapy, a tension-relieving cryothermal technology and a percussive therapy that effectively cleanses the skin, among other functions.

Karlie Kloss Courtesy of Lauren Loncar

“For 15 years I’ve been traveling the world and I’m always somebody who loves seeking out new gadgets and beauty technology like when I travel to Japan, China or South America,” Kloss said about the device. “I’d always be on the lookout for new tools beyond just new beauty products, but [the TheraFace Pro] is something that’s the first of its kind that I’ve been able to experience that has so many applications that are about promoting wellness from the inside out. I feel like our faces are something that we’re constantly thinking about on the surface level, but this is something that really helps stimulate wellness from so many layers below the skin level.”

Kloss joined Therabody as an investor last year and is furthering her partnership as a brand ambassador. She explained that when deciding to invest in a company, she looks for “brands that are creating innovative solutions.”

For Kloss, who gave birth to her first child last year, incorporating wellness practices into her daily routine is important for her to stay grounded and energized.

“I’m a new mom and I’m constantly traveling and juggling too many things at the same time,” she said. “I try to make moments in my day to practice self-care, whether that’s just sitting down and taking a minute to put on my recovery air jet boots after a long day being on set or in high heels, or taking a moment to actually just step away from my computer or phone and meditate for 15 minutes. It’s kind of stealing moments out of the chaos of my day-to-day life to take care of myself, which allows me to bring so much more energy to every aspect of my life.”

