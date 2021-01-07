Karlie Kloss Says She’s ‘Tried’ Talking to Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner

Karlie Kloss is speaking out against the violent pro-Trump riot that engulfed the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday.

The model and Kode With Klossy founder, who married Josh Kushner in 2018, made a rare comment about her link to the Trump family on Twitter. Kloss first tweeted out her condemnation over the riot and President Trump’s refusal to accept his defeat in the 2020 election, stating: “Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic. Refusing to do so and inciting violence is anti-American.”

A Twitter user responded to Kloss’ tweet stating, “Tell your sister in law and brother [in] law,” referencing Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. Kloss responded plainly with “I’ve tried.”

Twitter users had mixed reactions to Kloss’ revelation, with many calling her out again to try harder.

“Girl if [you] really cared [you] would have dropped that family ages ago [you] ain’t fooling no one,” one user wrote.

Girl if u really cared u would have dropped that family ages ago u aint fooling no one — AL (@GrogJaws) January 7, 2021

“Ok but no I don’t feel bad for Karlie Kloss,” wrote another user. “She willingly married into that family. It doesn’t matter if her beliefs are different. She still married into it. SHE made that choice.”

ok but no I don’t feel bad for Karlie Kloss. She willingly married into that family, it doesn’t matter if her beliefs are different, she still married into it. SHE made that choice — kaylamore (@blessedswift) January 7, 2021

Kloss has largely stayed silent on her link to the Trump family over the last four years; however, in the last year she’s been more vocal on progressive issues, sharing her support for the Black Lives Matter movement and calling for justice for Breonna Taylor on her social media platforms.

Her efforts have been met with criticism. Kloss received backlash over a video she posted in June where she’s seen calling St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson’s office urging her to adopt the #8CantWait campaign that would bring immediate change to police departments. Some users commented on the post, urging Kloss to make that call to her in-laws instead.

Kloss’ most vocal post came in October, when she shared a photo of herself holding her mail-in ballot while wearing a mask that showed her support for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ campaign.

View Gallery Related Gallery Women’s Spring 2021 Fashion Trends

“What’s your voting plan?” she wrote in the caption. “This was mine — signed, sealed (notarized), and delivered #voteBLUE #scienceoverfiction.”

Read more here:

Fashion Industry, Celebrities React to Pro-Trump Riot in Washington D.C.

Trump Suspended From Twitter, Facebook Following Pro-Trump Riot

Trump’s Political Brawl Spills Over From Twitter to Capitol

WATCH: ‘Project Runway’ Stars Offer Career Advice for Fashion Industry Hopefuls