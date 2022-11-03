×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Fendi’s New Pop-up in New York Celebrates the Baguette’s 25th Anniversary Collection

Business

Nick Beighton Vows to Reinstate Matchesfashion to Its Former Glory

Fashion

Ukrainian Fashion Designers Show Strength, Plan for Next Year

Karlie Kloss Goes High-low in Pleated Asymmetric Peter Do Skirt for WSJ. Magazine’s Innovator Awards

The model wore a look from Peter Do's spring 2022 collection.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 02: Karlie Kloss attends the WSJ. Magazine 2022 Innovator Awards at Museum of Modern Art on November 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Karlie Kloss attends the WSJ. Magazine 2022 Innovator Awards on Wednesday in New York City. Getty Images

Karlie Kloss attended the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards on Wednesday in New York City, wearing a beige ensemble.

To attend the awards ceremony, the model wore a beige button-down shirt with elongated cuffs and a matching asymmetrical pleated high-low skirt. The look was from Peter Do’s spring 2022 collection.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 02: Karlie Kloss attends the WSJ. Magazine 2022 Innovator Awards at Museum of Modern Art on November 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Karlie Kloss attends the WSJ. Magazine 2022 Innovator Awards on Wednesday in New York City. Getty Images

For footwear, she wore a pair of strappy heeled sandals in a complementary cream color.

Related Galleries

Kloss accessorized with a stone white evening clutch bag and Fabergé featuring Gemfields’ emerald and diamond earrings and the Fabergé x James Gahn featuring Gemfields’ emerald and diamond necklace.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 02: Karlie Kloss attends the WSJ. Magazine 2022 Innovator Awards at Museum of Modern Art on November 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Karlie Kloss attends the WSJ. Magazine 2022 Innovator Awards on Wednesday in New York City. Getty Images

For makeup, Kloss went with a pink lip, a hint of blush and mascara. She had her hair pulled back into a ponytail.

Last week, Kloss spoke at the WWD Apparel & Retail CEO Summit, where she voiced support for Adidas’ decision to terminate its Yeezy deal with Ye.

Over the summer, Kloss expanded her portfolio of endeavors with the Metaverse, launching her Fashion Klossette Designer Showcase. The centralized hub allows visitors to explore five pop-up shops featuring community-created digital fashion collections.

Kloss also made a guest appearance in the season 19 finale of “Project Runway” in February.

The WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards recognizes changemakers in various industries, from entertainment to art. Honorees included Maya Rudolph, Jenny Holzer, Jony Ive, Anthony Vaccarello and Anitta.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Karlie Kloss Does a High-low Look for WSJ. Magazine's Innovator Awards

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Karlie Kloss Does a High-low Look for WSJ. Magazine's Innovator Awards

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Karlie Kloss Does a High-low Look for WSJ. Magazine's Innovator Awards

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Karlie Kloss Does a High-low Look for WSJ. Magazine's Innovator Awards

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Karlie Kloss Does a High-low Look for WSJ. Magazine's Innovator Awards

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Karlie Kloss Does a High-low Look for WSJ. Magazine's Innovator Awards

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Karlie Kloss Does a High-low Look for WSJ. Magazine's Innovator Awards

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Karlie Kloss Does a High-low Look for WSJ. Magazine's Innovator Awards

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Karlie Kloss Does a High-low Look for WSJ. Magazine's Innovator Awards

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Karlie Kloss Does a High-low Look for WSJ. Magazine's Innovator Awards

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Karlie Kloss Does a High-low Look for WSJ. Magazine's Innovator Awards

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Karlie Kloss Does a High-low Look for WSJ. Magazine's Innovator Awards

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Karlie Kloss Does a High-low Look for WSJ. Magazine's Innovator Awards

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Karlie Kloss Does a High-low Look for WSJ. Magazine's Innovator Awards

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Karlie Kloss Does a High-low Look for WSJ. Magazine's Innovator Awards

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Karlie Kloss Does a High-low Look for WSJ. Magazine's Innovator Awards

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Karlie Kloss Does a High-low Look for WSJ. Magazine's Innovator Awards

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Karlie Kloss Does a High-low Look for WSJ. Magazine's Innovator Awards

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Karlie Kloss Does a High-low Look for WSJ. Magazine's Innovator Awards

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Karlie Kloss Does a High-low Look for WSJ. Magazine's Innovator Awards

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Karlie Kloss Does a High-low Look for WSJ. Magazine's Innovator Awards

Hot Summer Bags

Karlie Kloss Does a High-low Look for WSJ. Magazine's Innovator Awards

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Karlie Kloss Does a High-low Look for WSJ. Magazine's Innovator Awards

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Karlie Kloss Does a High-low Look for WSJ. Magazine's Innovator Awards

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Karlie Kloss Does a High-low Look for WSJ. Magazine's Innovator Awards

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Karlie Kloss Does a High-low Look for WSJ. Magazine's Innovator Awards

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Karlie Kloss Does a High-low Look for WSJ. Magazine's Innovator Awards

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Karlie Kloss Does a High-low Look for WSJ. Magazine's Innovator Awards

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Karlie Kloss Does a High-low Look for WSJ. Magazine's Innovator Awards

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Karlie Kloss Does a High-low Look for WSJ. Magazine's Innovator Awards

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Karlie Kloss Does a High-low Look for WSJ. Magazine's Innovator Awards

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Karlie Kloss Does a High-low Look for WSJ. Magazine's Innovator Awards

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Karlie Kloss Does a High-low Look for WSJ. Magazine's Innovator Awards

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Karlie Kloss Does a High-low Look for WSJ. Magazine's Innovator Awards

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Karlie Kloss Does a High-low Look for WSJ. Magazine's Innovator Awards

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Karlie Kloss Does a High-low Look for WSJ. Magazine's Innovator Awards

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Karlie Kloss Does a High-low Look for WSJ. Magazine's Innovator Awards

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Karlie Kloss Does a High-low Look for WSJ. Magazine's Innovator Awards

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Karlie Kloss Does a High-low Look for WSJ. Magazine's Innovator Awards

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Karlie Kloss Does a High-low Look for WSJ. Magazine's Innovator Awards

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Karlie Kloss Does a High-low Look for WSJ. Magazine's Innovator Awards

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Karlie Kloss Does a High-low Look for WSJ. Magazine's Innovator Awards

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Karlie Kloss Does a High-low Look for WSJ. Magazine's Innovator Awards

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad