Karlie Kloss Goes High-low in Pleated Asymmetric Peter Do Skirt for WSJ. Magazine’s Innovator Awards

Karlie Kloss attended the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards on Wednesday in New York City, wearing a beige ensemble.

To attend the awards ceremony, the model wore a beige button-down shirt with elongated cuffs and a matching asymmetrical pleated high-low skirt. The look was from Peter Do’s spring 2022 collection.

Karlie Kloss attends the WSJ. Magazine 2022 Innovator Awards on Wednesday in New York City. Getty Images

For footwear, she wore a pair of strappy heeled sandals in a complementary cream color.

Kloss accessorized with a stone white evening clutch bag and Fabergé featuring Gemfields’ emerald and diamond earrings and the Fabergé x James Gahn featuring Gemfields’ emerald and diamond necklace.

Karlie Kloss attends the WSJ. Magazine 2022 Innovator Awards on Wednesday in New York City. Getty Images

For makeup, Kloss went with a pink lip, a hint of blush and mascara. She had her hair pulled back into a ponytail.

Last week, Kloss spoke at the WWD Apparel & Retail CEO Summit, where she voiced support for Adidas’ decision to terminate its Yeezy deal with Ye.

Over the summer, Kloss expanded her portfolio of endeavors with the Metaverse, launching her Fashion Klossette Designer Showcase. The centralized hub allows visitors to explore five pop-up shops featuring community-created digital fashion collections.

Kloss also made a guest appearance in the season 19 finale of “Project Runway” in February.

The WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards recognizes changemakers in various industries, from entertainment to art. Honorees included Maya Rudolph, Jenny Holzer, Jony Ive, Anthony Vaccarello and Anitta.