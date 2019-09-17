A changing of the guard has taken place at the Society of Memorial Sloane Kettering.

Former chair Kate Allen was named president of the society last Tuesday, and will hold the position within MSK for two years.

“It’s nothing short of a privilege to be asked to lead this incredible organization,” Allen said. “I feel honored and humbled to be the next president, and I look forward to making the most positive impact possible in this new role.”

Allen, who’s been active within the charity and fund-raising organization since she joined in 2007, held positions on the associates committee and on the society administrative board as secretary of the executive committee and cochair of events like the Bunny Hop.

The Austin, Tex., native succeeds previous president Jamee Gregory — a woman about town with a Rizzoli book about entertaining called “New York Parties: Private Views.”

