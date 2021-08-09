Kate Beckinsale is the latest celebrity to get in on the beauty industry.

The actress has signed on as the spokesperson for skin care brand Mrvl Skin Solutions. According to the company, Beckinsale was attracted to the brand because of the science and ingredients behind the products.

“I’m so very proud and excited to be working with Mrvl Skin Solutions,” Beckinsale said in a statement. “Effective skin care is what all women want at any age.”

Mrvl Skin Solutions focuses on antiaging. The brand’s six-product range, which includes a recovery cream, hyaluronic cream, night cream, serum, eye cream and collagen mask, are formulated with a blue scorpion peptide that’s said to stimulate natural collagen production, fight free radicals and help reduce the appearance of fine lines.

Mrvl Skin Solutions chief executive officer Rick Langley, in a statement, said of Beckinsale: “She is the embodiment of timeless beauty and has a wonderful sense of humor, intelligence and kindness, making her the perfect ambassador for Mrvl Skin Solutions.

Mrvl Skin Solutions products range in price $175 to $250 and will be available this fall on the brand’s website.

READ MORE HERE:

Rihanna Debuts Fenty Eau de Parfum

Madison Beer Fronts Victoria’s Secret Tease Crème Cloud Fragrance

EXCLUSIVE: Sincerely Jules Launches Beauty Brand Color Dept.

Kim Kardashian West Not Rebranding KKW Beauty to Drop ‘W’