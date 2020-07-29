Kate Blythe, former chief content officer of Matchesfashion.com, has signed on as an adviser to The Yes, a new shopping platform designed around each user.

Blythe will work on brand partnerships and editorial direction. She will remain based in London.

Prior to joining Matchesfashion.com, where she worked for more than seven years and oversaw global content across all platforms, Blythe was editor of Net-a-porter. Earlier she was with Elle magazine.

The Yes, which launched in May, has partnered with more than 150 brands, from Prada and Gucci to Everlane, as well as contemporary brands such as Theory and Frame, and emerging designers. It was founded by retail veteran Julie Bornstein, previously of Stitch Fix and Sephora, and Amit Aggarwal, formerly of Google and Bing. It is based in San Francisco. Through yes and no questions, The Yes learns about the user’s personal style and tailors the shopping experience to her.