Kate Doerge, former head of marketing for iStar and before that a partner at Paul Wilmot Communications for 20 years, is stepping out on her own. She has launched Kate Doerge Consulting to help private equity firms revitalize, enhance and build brands across the consumer spectrum.

“As we move past the pandemic, there is an even greater need for brands to emotionally reconnect with consumers and provide them with meaningful experiences,” Doerge said. “Working directly with private equity firms will enable me to create greater impact on the success of their brand portfolios and increase value for customers and brands alike.”

Doerge has worked for such consumer lifestyle brands as L’Oréal, H&M, Kate Spade New York, Tag Heuer, Oscar de la Renta and Elie Saab. While at Paul Wilmot, she led the public relations firm’s fashion, beauty and wellness, accessories, culture and lifestyle divisions, launching and growing a range of luxury and lifestyle brands.

“Kate is a visionary and brand champion who excels at building strong partnerships to drive business transformation and shareholder value for her clients,” said Hampton Carney, chief executive officer and managing partner at Paul Wilmot.

At iStar, which is focused on the ground lease sector, she worked on the Safehold brand, delivered the inaugural ESG sustainability reports for both Safehold and iStar and played a key role in the revitalization of Asbury Park, N.J. “Kate has been instrumental in enabling us to tell our story as an innovator in our industry,” said Jay Sugarman, iStar chairman and CEO.

Doerge said she is working in Locust Valley, N.Y., and is looking for space in New York City.