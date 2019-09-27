LONDON — The royal fashion frenzy isn’t letting up, with both the Duchess of Cambridge and her sister-in-law the Duchess of Sussex setting trends and sending websites crashing with their sartorial choices.

And now SEMrush, a data provider, has analyzed their influence on retail, often dubbed “the Kate Effect” and “Markle Sparkle.”

According to company, searches for both royal wives surged around major events, such as Meghan Markle’s pregnancy announcement and Kate Middleton’s return from maternity leave. Overall, searches tripled in volume year-on-year when no major events happened.

Dresses, shoes, tiaras and engagement rings are the most searched items. Surprisingly, so are bikinis. According to SEMrush, Markle is searched 35 percent more than Middleton.

Markle has been making headlines in the past year due to her pregnancy, royal tours, her involvement with British Vogue and the women’s charity Smart Works, while Middleton, now a seasoned member of the royal family, has her hands full with three young children and her arts and mental health charities.

Top searches for Markle’s style include sunglasses, which are searched six times more than Middleton; and jeans, searched 58 percent more. Fans are also taking beauty tips from Markle as well, and her lipstick choices are searched 190 percent more than her sister-in-law’s.

However, Middleton is winning in the hat category, with searches 30 percent higher.