×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: November 7, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

CFDA: Supporting the Next Generation of Fashion Designers With Scholarships and Mentorship

Fashion

Honoring the Legacy of Virgil Abloh

Eye

Inside the 11th Annual Gucci-sponsored LACMA Art+Film Gala

Kate Holmes Channels Roaring ’20s in Caged Crystal-fringed Jonathan Simkhai Gown at CFDA Awards

The actress walked the red carpet alongside the designer.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Katie Holmes and Jonathan Simkhai attend the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Janelle Monae
Vera Wang
Zoe Deutch and Stuart Vevers
Paloma Elsesser
View ALL 99 Photos

Katie Holmes arrived at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York on Monday in a dazzling ensemble. Holmes walked the red carpet alongside designer Jonathan Simkhai, who she looked to for her dress. 

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Katie Holmes attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Katie Holmes attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on Nov. 7 in New York City. Getty Images

She wore the Baikal crystal cage mesh midi dress from the brand’s spring 2023 collection, which incorporated a crystal-fringed hem.

Holmes coordinated with a pair of Jimmy Choo Minny sandals and Cloud clutch, a bangle, drop earrings and a nose ring.

Related Galleries

For her makeup, the actress kept it classic with a red lip. Her hair was pulled back into a sleek bun. 

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Katie Holmes attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Katie Holmes attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on Nov. 7 in New York City. Getty Images

Holmes was one of the many stars who attended the awards show. She was joined by the likes of Cher, Khloe Kardashian, Gigi Hadid and Janelle Monae. 

Holmes has had many standout moments recently. For Tom Ford’s spring 2023 runway show during NYFW, she was on the front row in an edgy hooded black dress from the brand. Last summer, while promoting her film “Alone Together” at the Tribeca Film Festival, the actress wore a crochet set from Chloé. 

The CFDA Awards recognize the fashion industry’s most notable designers and visionaries. This year’s event, presented by Amazon Fashion, honored Lenny Kravitz, Law Roach and the late Virgil Abloh, among others. Natasha Lyonne hosted the 60th annual awards, and Keke Palmer, Trevor Noah, Bradley Cooper and Martha Stewart were among the presenters.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Kate Holmes Channels Roaring '20s at CFDA Awards in Crystal-Trim Gown

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Kate Holmes Channels Roaring '20s at CFDA Awards in Crystal-Trim Gown

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Kate Holmes Channels Roaring '20s at CFDA Awards in Crystal-Trim Gown

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Kate Holmes Channels Roaring '20s at CFDA Awards in Crystal-Trim Gown

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Kate Holmes Channels Roaring '20s at CFDA Awards in Crystal-Trim Gown

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Kate Holmes Channels Roaring '20s at CFDA Awards in Crystal-Trim Gown

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Kate Holmes Channels Roaring '20s at CFDA Awards in Crystal-Trim Gown

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Kate Holmes Channels Roaring '20s at CFDA Awards in Crystal-Trim Gown

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Kate Holmes Channels Roaring '20s at CFDA Awards in Crystal-Trim Gown

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Kate Holmes Channels Roaring '20s at CFDA Awards in Crystal-Trim Gown

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Kate Holmes Channels Roaring '20s at CFDA Awards in Crystal-Trim Gown

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Kate Holmes Channels Roaring '20s at CFDA Awards in Crystal-Trim Gown

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Kate Holmes Channels Roaring '20s at CFDA Awards in Crystal-Trim Gown

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Kate Holmes Channels Roaring '20s at CFDA Awards in Crystal-Trim Gown

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Kate Holmes Channels Roaring '20s at CFDA Awards in Crystal-Trim Gown

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Kate Holmes Channels Roaring '20s at CFDA Awards in Crystal-Trim Gown

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Kate Holmes Channels Roaring '20s at CFDA Awards in Crystal-Trim Gown

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Kate Holmes Channels Roaring '20s at CFDA Awards in Crystal-Trim Gown

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Kate Holmes Channels Roaring '20s at CFDA Awards in Crystal-Trim Gown

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Kate Holmes Channels Roaring '20s at CFDA Awards in Crystal-Trim Gown

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Kate Holmes Channels Roaring '20s at CFDA Awards in Crystal-Trim Gown

Hot Summer Bags

Kate Holmes Channels Roaring '20s at CFDA Awards in Crystal-Trim Gown

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Kate Holmes Channels Roaring '20s at CFDA Awards in Crystal-Trim Gown

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Kate Holmes Channels Roaring '20s at CFDA Awards in Crystal-Trim Gown

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Kate Holmes Channels Roaring '20s at CFDA Awards in Crystal-Trim Gown

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Kate Holmes Channels Roaring '20s at CFDA Awards in Crystal-Trim Gown

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Kate Holmes Channels Roaring '20s at CFDA Awards in Crystal-Trim Gown

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Kate Holmes Channels Roaring '20s at CFDA Awards in Crystal-Trim Gown

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Kate Holmes Channels Roaring '20s at CFDA Awards in Crystal-Trim Gown

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Kate Holmes Channels Roaring '20s at CFDA Awards in Crystal-Trim Gown

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Kate Holmes Channels Roaring '20s at CFDA Awards in Crystal-Trim Gown

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Kate Holmes Channels Roaring '20s at CFDA Awards in Crystal-Trim Gown

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Kate Holmes Channels Roaring '20s at CFDA Awards in Crystal-Trim Gown

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Kate Holmes Channels Roaring '20s at CFDA Awards in Crystal-Trim Gown

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Kate Holmes Channels Roaring '20s at CFDA Awards in Crystal-Trim Gown

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Kate Holmes Channels Roaring '20s at CFDA Awards in Crystal-Trim Gown

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Kate Holmes Channels Roaring '20s at CFDA Awards in Crystal-Trim Gown

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Kate Holmes Channels Roaring '20s at CFDA Awards in Crystal-Trim Gown

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Kate Holmes Channels Roaring '20s at CFDA Awards in Crystal-Trim Gown

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Kate Holmes Channels Roaring '20s at CFDA Awards in Crystal-Trim Gown

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Kate Holmes Channels Roaring '20s at CFDA Awards in Crystal-Trim Gown

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Kate Holmes Channels Roaring '20s at CFDA Awards in Crystal-Trim Gown

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad