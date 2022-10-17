Kate Hudson Shines in Plunging Two-tone Saint Laurent Gown at BFI London Film Festival

Kate Hudson arrived at the premiere of “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” on Sunday at the BFI London Film Festival in a two-tone dress and faux fur.

For the occasion, Hudson wore a brown and green two-tone color-blocked spaghetti strap dress with a plunging neckline and an oversize coat in animal-free fur from Saint Laurent by creative director Anthony Vaccarello. Hudson opted for minimal accessories.

Kate Hudson attends the “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” European premiere closing night gala during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on Oct. 16. Getty Images for BFI

Hudson’s animal-free fur is reflective of Saint Laurent’s parent company Kering’s decision in September last year to go fur-free. The change took effect with all their brands’ fall 2022 collections.

The actress worked with her stylist Sophie Lopez to create the look. Lopez is also the stylist to Priah Ferguson, Ella Purnell and Ashley Madekwe.

Hudson tapped makeup artist Valeria Ferreira for a red carpet-ready makeup look featuring a glossy blush pink lip, a light amount of blush and a bright red smoky eye shadow with mascara to create a dramatic effect.

Hudson stars in the “Knives Out” sequel alongside a cast that includes Madelyn Kline, Daniel Craig, Ethan Hawke, Kathryn Hahn and Janelle Monáe.

In addition to helping promote her latest film, Hudson is also continuing her work on her Fabletics athleisure line. It was recently announced the brand collaborated with Vanessa Hudgens for a 13-piece capsule collection.

Outside of working on her own fashion line, Hudson also starred in the Stuart Weitzman spring 2022 campaign alongside her mom, Goldie Hawn. She also launched her first beauty product this summer, the Kate Hudson Juice Beauty Revitalizing Acacia and Rose Powder Mask.

The 66th BFI London Film Festival concluded on Sunday. The annual event includes film screenings, galas and immersive art exhibits.